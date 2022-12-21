ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Food Trends for Holiday Parties and Events

Article contributed by Chantal Hause, co-owner of Fabulous Food. With the arrival of fall comes all the seasonal holidays — and accompanying celebrations, which typically include food and beverage. When it comes to serving a sumptuous spread this season, follow the trends! Food trends are often led by seasonal produce and the harvest includes a wide array of delicious and versatile items for fall events and parties.
Tech in Dining – Friend or (Design) Foe?

You’ve been looking forward to this all week. A chance to disconnect from the blue light of your work screen and connect with the ones you love. There’s no better way to do so than by sitting down for a couple of intentional, uninterrupted hours of conversation over dinner at your favorite restaurant.
