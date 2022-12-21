ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

kmaland.com

Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State

(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
BOISE, ID
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Herold inks with Kansas

(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
SHENANDOAH, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back

Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE
intheknow.com

Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities

TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC

OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of Pharmacy’s greatest success stories, has directed […] The post Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Missed trash collections earlier this week to be picked up Saturday

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents whose trash was not collected earlier this week should set it out on Saturday for pick up. Omaha Public Works Department, says that incomplete collection routes and reported service issues from the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday service areas (December 19, 20, and 21) will be collected on Saturday December 24th. Public Works asks to have the carts at their normal set out location for collection Saturday morning.
OMAHA, NE

