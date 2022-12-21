Read full article on original website
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
1011now.com
Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
Kearney Hub
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
intheknow.com
Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities
TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of Pharmacy’s greatest success stories, has directed […] The post Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
iheart.com
Missed trash collections earlier this week to be picked up Saturday
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents whose trash was not collected earlier this week should set it out on Saturday for pick up. Omaha Public Works Department, says that incomplete collection routes and reported service issues from the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday service areas (December 19, 20, and 21) will be collected on Saturday December 24th. Public Works asks to have the carts at their normal set out location for collection Saturday morning.
