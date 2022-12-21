Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, December 20th

Scores

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 80, Clarinda 54

Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57

Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54

Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32

Kuemper Catholic 89, St. Albert 52

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley/O-M 71, Mount Ayr 60

Raccoon River Conference

Bondurant-Farrar 67, Carroll 60

Ballard 60, Gilbert 57

Boone 51, Carlisle 42

North Polk 69, Winterset 67

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira-EHK 72, Boyer Valley 55

CAM 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Woodbine 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

West Harrison 74, Ar-We-Va 32

West Central Activities Conference

ACGC 70, West Central Valley 39

Madrid 66, Ogden 37

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49

Treynor 73, Riverside 47

Underwood 76, Tri-Center 52

IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar 52

Central Decatur 55, Chariton 47

Grand View Christian 91, Woodward Academy 31

Stats

CAM

Seth Hensley led the Cougars with 26 points in their 52-44 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. Sam Foreman scored 9. It was 41-40 in favor of the Cougars going to the 4th quarter and they held the Crusaders to four points in the final frame.

Harlan

Teagon Kasperbauer made 5/7 3-pointers and scored 24 points in the Cyclones 80-54 win vs Clarinda. Kasperbauer also went 7/8 at the free-throw line. Franz Reisz was 9/10 from the field with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jacob Birch posted a triple double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Will Arkfeld had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines got a big win with their 71-60 decision against Mount Ayr. Dawson Nelson hit four 3-pointers in the 2nd half and scored 23 points in the game. Boston DeVault contributed 19 points. Avery Phillippi scored 12. Nodaway Valley/O-M outscored Mount Ayr 19-7 in the 3rd quarter.

Exira-EHK

Cash Emgarten led the Spartans with 20 points. Aiden Flathers scored 18 and Easton Nelson contributed 16. Exira-EHK downed Boyer Valley 72-55.

Riverside

Aiden Bell went 7/11 from 3-point range and scored 21 points in a 73-47 loss to Treynor. Grady Jeppesen had 9 points and 5 rebounds.

ACGC

The Chargers improved to 6-1 with their 70-39 win against West Central Valley. Brock Littler made 8/20 from 3-point range and scored 27 points. He also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Ben Marsh posted 15 points on 7/11 shooting plus 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Lance Bunde was 6/11 from the floor with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Noah Kading had 8 points and 7 assists.