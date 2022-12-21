ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, December 20th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG5nh_0jpgRV2900

Scores

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 80, Clarinda 54

Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57

Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54

Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32

Kuemper Catholic 89, St. Albert 52

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley/O-M 71, Mount Ayr 60

Raccoon River Conference

Bondurant-Farrar 67, Carroll 60

Ballard 60, Gilbert 57

Boone 51, Carlisle 42

North Polk 69, Winterset 67

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira-EHK 72, Boyer Valley 55

CAM 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Woodbine 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

West Harrison 74, Ar-We-Va 32

West Central Activities Conference

ACGC 70, West Central Valley 39

Madrid 66, Ogden 37

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49

Treynor 73, Riverside 47

Underwood 76, Tri-Center 52

IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar 52

Central Decatur 55, Chariton 47

Grand View Christian 91, Woodward Academy 31

Stats

CAM

Seth Hensley led the Cougars with 26 points in their 52-44 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. Sam Foreman scored 9. It was 41-40 in favor of the Cougars going to the 4th quarter and they held the Crusaders to four points in the final frame.

Harlan

Teagon Kasperbauer made 5/7 3-pointers and scored 24 points in the Cyclones 80-54 win vs Clarinda. Kasperbauer also went 7/8 at the free-throw line. Franz Reisz was 9/10 from the field with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jacob Birch posted a triple double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Will Arkfeld had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines got a big win with their 71-60 decision against Mount Ayr. Dawson Nelson hit four 3-pointers in the 2nd half and scored 23 points in the game. Boston DeVault contributed 19 points. Avery Phillippi scored 12. Nodaway Valley/O-M outscored Mount Ayr 19-7 in the 3rd quarter.

Exira-EHK

Cash Emgarten led the Spartans with 20 points. Aiden Flathers scored 18 and Easton Nelson contributed 16. Exira-EHK downed Boyer Valley 72-55.

Riverside

Aiden Bell went 7/11 from 3-point range and scored 21 points in a 73-47 loss to Treynor. Grady Jeppesen had 9 points and 5 rebounds.

ACGC

The Chargers improved to 6-1 with their 70-39 win against West Central Valley. Brock Littler made 8/20 from 3-point range and scored 27 points. He also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Ben Marsh posted 15 points on 7/11 shooting plus 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Lance Bunde was 6/11 from the floor with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Noah Kading had 8 points and 7 assists.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Merlin J. Kraus

Merlin J. Kraus, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn

Lorraine Haley (Kelly) Wuebker, 26 year old resident of Auburn, Iowa, passed away on December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Carroll IA, due to an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.
AUBURN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
iheart.com

Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
NEBRASKA STATE
1380kcim.com

Stuart Man Airlifted With Serious Injuries Following Tuesday Night Crash

A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Otto H. Brauer Obituary

Otto Harold Brauer, the son of Otto Hilton and Alice (Anderson) Brauer was born June 1, 1948, near Chicago, Illinois and died December 18, 2022, at the Florence Home Healthcare Center in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 74 years, 6 months, and 17 days. Otto was baptized June 10,...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School District to work on Facilities Planning Proposal

(Elk Horn) A resolution approving Exira-EHK’s Revenue Purpose Statement was approved at a school board meeting this week. Superintendent Trevor Miller says a public vote will take place in March. “The Revenue Purpose Statement is due and then also our voter approved PPEL will be on the ballot. Neither one of them will have any additional impact on property taxes or rates.” Miller says more information will be released prior to the vote.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Awarded $402,427 in State Housing Trust Funds

(Atlantic) The Iowa Finance Authority recently announced a grant award of $402,427 from the State Housing Trust Fund to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund (SWIHTF). The SWIHTF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the housing options for low to moderate income individuals in the Southwest Iowa counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page. Over the past 5 years the trust fund has rehabilitated over 120 homes, assisted more than 100 homebuyers secure $8 million in home mortgages, and demolished 18 dilapidated houses that were beyond repair. The SWIHTF is administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) in Atlantic.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
AUBURN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Darling Obituary

Nancy Darling, 68, of Atlantic (formerly of Greenfield) passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Greenfield. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Approves Noble Initiative Easement

(Griswold) During last week’s meeting, the Griswold school board approved the easement for the Noble Initiative Foundation. Noble Initiative is in the process of building a daycare right next to district property and asked for access to a driveway to enter the facility. The school board looked to partner with the Foundation and approved the easement.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

David Jeff Brown Obituary

David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa. Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy