Duluth East Boys Hockey Picks Up 5th Victory Against Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team improved to 5-5 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall 7-0. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson each had two goals in the contest for the Greyhounds. Duluth East (5-5) will next host Blaine on December 30th.
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
Body found on Ashland, WI roadway Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday morning authorities were called to a body found on the road in Ashland, WI. At 8:19 a.m. Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Department responded to the call on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue. At the scene, police found the man...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward. City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST. The...
Strong winds and lake effect snow continue through Saturday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies, strong winds, and bitter cold. The winds won’t be letting up tonight either! Heavy lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. A gravity wave in Douglas and Bayfield counties will diminish and we should just see the heaviest snow from Ashland to Gogebic counties. Lows will be in the single digits below zero with wind chills in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Some gusts could reach 60mph.
Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions
DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning. The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous...
Northern News Now viewer Donates $50,000 to Duluth Salvation Army
The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit. He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
Duluth Salvation Army receives 2 donations, 1 anonymous
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was still behind on their yearly goal by $70,000. After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. The...
New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience. Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year. The money will help...
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. - Officials say that they found the missing 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was found dead Thursday afternoon. No foul play is suspected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Poole’s family and friends. DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the...
