Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media
Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
John Wayne Was ‘so Goddamn Mad’ John Ford Took Credit for His Major ‘Stagecoach’ Discovery
'Stagecoach' actor John Wayne had a major idea for the film, which John Ford took credit for. It made Wayne 'so goddamn' mad in the process.
Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other
Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
James Earl Jones: Hollywood’s Iconic Voice Served As An Officer in the US Army
Actor James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood. From the haunting villain of Darth Vader in Star Wars‘ to the courageous Mufasa in The Lion King, he has an impressive resume. Even more so is his service with the US Army as an officer, making him a decorated soldier both on- and off-screen.
Popculture
Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank died by suicide. His wife, Tammie Frank, confirmed Frank's cause of death in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that her husband, the actor behind the iconic Power Rangers character Tommy Oliver, died by suicide on Nov. 19 during a weekend getaway together. Frank was 49.
Stereogum
Martin Duffy (Primal Scream, Felt, The Charlatans) Dead At 55
Martin Duffy, the keyboardist for bands including Felt, Primal Scream, and the Charlatans, has died. According to a post from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Duffy died Sunday after suffering a brain injury due to a fall at his home in Brighton. He was 55. Here’s Gillespie’s full message about...
musictimes.com
Terry Hall REAL Cause of Death: The Specials Bassist Reveals Singer's Exact Brief Illness
Terry Hall's The Specials bandmate revealed the singer's exact cause of death. The music industry was bombarded with another death news after Hall's band, The Specials, confirmed on Monday that its lead vocalist died at the age of 63. It added that Hall died "after a brief illness" but did not specify what exactly the illness he suffered from.
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Stars Kristina & Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kristina and Jack Wagner, stars of General Hospital, who lost their 27-year-old son Harrison Wagner in June, are now getting some answers for their tragic loss. Wagner’s body was found in a parking lot, and at the time of his death, the official cause of death was deferred. According to People, who obtained an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials, Harrison’s death was listed as an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.
What It Was Like Growing Up With My Father, Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy earned legions of fans from his portrayal of the half-Vulcan, half-human, hyper-logical Spock on Star Trek. Nimoy, who not only played the character on Star Trek: The Original Series from 1966-1969 but also eight feature films and several other projects, was a beloved figure in popular culture, one who helped change the face of Science Fiction. He was also a poet, a director (Fun fact: did you know he helmed Three Men and a Baby?), writer, photographer, and philanthropist — The Nimoy Foundation still helps provide grants to artists. He was also an alcoholic and a man festooned with personal issues.
