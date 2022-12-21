Ohio AMBER Alert: Kidnapping charges filed against suspect; child, suspect still missing

UPDATE @ 5 p.m.

At a press Conference Wednesday afternoon, the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and others helping in the investigation of a missing 5-month-old provided an update.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant started the conference by stating that Kason Thomas, Nalah Jackson and the vehicle she was driving have yet to be located.

Bryant pleaded that anyone who thinks they may have any information, big or small, to call the crime stoppers tip line at 614-645-4701 or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI.

If it is something actively happening, Bryant asked that you call 911.

Deputy Chief Smith Wier said that two counts of kidnapping charges have been filed against Jackson. The warrants were filed in Franklin County and have a nationwide pickup radius.

Weir said Tuesday night police staffed their operations with 12 detectives who followed tips in both Columbus and Western Ohio.

Around 8 p.m., police issued a “Be On the Lookout” for Jackson’s car in five neighboring states. Weir said that this could not be filed as AMBER Alerts but had the same issue as the alerts.

Police also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who contacted Team Adam, who are volunteers and experts that assist in cases of missing children.

Weir said that crews have been checking hotels, motels, shelters, apartment complexes and trailer parks in the Dayton area with no results.

Wier said detectives have made efforts to reach out to Jackson’s family and spoke with her ex-boyfriend.

He said that the call did not do anything to point to any criminal intent, homicidal or suicidal ideations.

Bryant reiterated that crews are following any time they get.

“We’re focusing on any and everything that comes our way any information, any tips, anything that we get, we’re going to make sure that we’re looking we’re working with the FBI,” Bryant said.

She said the biggest concern right now is the timeframe and crews would like to find the child as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin #2235 at 614-645-4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You may remain anonymous.

UPDATE @ 3:45 p.m.

Columbus police have released new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving.

The photos show the ripped temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says “Westside Toys.”

INITIAL REPORT:

The search for a 5-month-old boy out of Columbus goes into its second day.

Columbus Police, along with representatives from the FBI and Ohio State Highway Patrol, are set to speak on the search for Kason Thomas this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

BOLO alerts have been issued to the five states surrounding Ohio for the suspect, Nalah Jackson, and the stolen 2010 Honda Accord, Columbus police said Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Ky’air Thomas were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running at a Donatos located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen.

Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason has yet to be found.

Tuesday night around 11 p.m. sources told News Center 7 that new information led Vandalia crews to search an area on Corporate Center Drive.

Our crews saw police and fire searching a wooded area.

Investigators told our news partners at WBNS that they searched the area, with the help of drones, but found nothing.

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Honda Accord with OH plate number M965246.

It is missing a front bumper and has a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear bumper. The VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

>> AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 911 caller finds 1 of 2 missing babies ‘sitting in the parking lot by itself’

Jackson, 24, is described as being 5-feet 7-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

A baby bag in the car was said to have diapers, food, and a change of clothes for Kason. The clothes are described as a white onesie and Megan Bocook, a representative for the family, said Kason could be wearing the new outfit.

Bocook is a representative of Dock Ellis Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence and the families of missing persons.

Authorities around Dayton continue to canvass the area for the vehicle and the other child, Columbus police said.

