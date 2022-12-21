Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Mint Cannabis Surprises Four Valley Families With Some Green for the Holidays
A green van pulled up to a tidy brick Mesa home on the morning of December 21, and out hopped a real-life Santa Claus — the co-owner and COO of Mint Cannabis, Raul Molina — and three employee "elves" bearing a Christmas surprise. They knocked on the door,...
'Our way to have one last drink with him': Friends of deceased Valley chef create special beer in his honor
PHOENIX — Beloved local chef Jose Jimenez’s legacy is being remembered by his friends and family through beer. Nearly a month after his body was found in a canal near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, the "No Way Jose IPA" was crafted, brewed, and canned to honor Jimenez's memory.
scottsdale.org
Railroad park chugs along despite staff shortage
Getting the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park was no walk in the park when it came to converting it first to a spooky space for Halloween and then to a holiday wonderland. When the order couldn’t grow much taller, the park was dealt the blow of low staffing. “The initial challenge...
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes remarkable progress after being burned at wedding
The family spends 10 hours for an entire week setting up the display, and Ray Dillman will be able to hear it once again for the first Christmas in years. Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates has...
Moon Valley Nurseries offered a rare gift to consumers: free Christmas trees
ARIZONA, USA — Call it a lucky day for those pining for a real tree in the Valley. All day Thursday, Moon Valley Nurseries offered a rare gift to consumers: free Christmas trees. "Whether it’s school districts or churches or just a family that needs one," said Toni Cruse,...
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
AZFamily
85-year-old Chandler man gets a Christmas miracle after life-changing surgery
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family traditions can make the holidays more special, especially for Ray Dillman, who has struggled to participate in his family’s traditions over the years due to hearing loss. Ray lost his hearing over 30 years ago, and regular hearing aids weren’t working anymore. Simply...
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
fox10phoenix.com
Dentistry offers free dental care for those in need ahead of Christmas
Dental care can be important, as well as expensive, and on Dec. 23, thousands lined up for some free dental care across the country, including in Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Real-life grinch targets horse rescue in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch was caught on camera taking what is believed to be a donation package from a Gilbert horse rescue just days after the non-profit noticed they were missing a week’s worth of mail. On December 19, security cameras at Wildhorse Ranch Rescue caught...
Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation
A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
Buckeye home with holiday lights facing violations
This year the association, along with the law firm representing them, handed him a notice of violations for significant light and noise pollution.
fox10phoenix.com
Thieves steal child's holiday inflatables in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Dec. 20, we reported on vandals who deflated a number of inflatable holiday displays in north Phoenix, and on Dec. 21, we are hearing from Glendale residents who says grinches took off with holiday displays that were installed right in front of homes. The Torres family...
Arizona schools got lots of threats this semester. How is it affecting students' mental health?
PHOENIX — Over the course of the fall semester, several local schools have been put on lockdown after getting threats of a weapon on campus, shootings, or even a student bringing a gun to school. While there's a criminal side to these situations, it's also taking a toll on...
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
Slain Jack in the Box worker's family facing holidays without him
PHOENIX — The family of a fast food worker shot and killed at a Phoenix drive-through window is struggling. Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, 19, was working at a Jack in the Box restaurant earlier this month when his life was cut short. His family now speaking out as they get ready to face the holidays without him.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0