Railroad park chugs along despite staff shortage

Getting the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park was no walk in the park when it came to converting it first to a spooky space for Halloween and then to a holiday wonderland. When the order couldn’t grow much taller, the park was dealt the blow of low staffing. “The initial challenge...
Gilbert mom makes remarkable progress after being burned at wedding

The family spends 10 hours for an entire week setting up the display, and Ray Dillman will be able to hear it once again for the first Christmas in years. Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates has...
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
Real-life grinch targets horse rescue in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch was caught on camera taking what is believed to be a donation package from a Gilbert horse rescue just days after the non-profit noticed they were missing a week’s worth of mail. On December 19, security cameras at Wildhorse Ranch Rescue caught...
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates

With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
Thieves steal child's holiday inflatables in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Dec. 20, we reported on vandals who deflated a number of inflatable holiday displays in north Phoenix, and on Dec. 21, we are hearing from Glendale residents who says grinches took off with holiday displays that were installed right in front of homes. The Torres family...
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
Slain Jack in the Box worker's family facing holidays without him

PHOENIX — The family of a fast food worker shot and killed at a Phoenix drive-through window is struggling. Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, 19, was working at a Jack in the Box restaurant earlier this month when his life was cut short. His family now speaking out as they get ready to face the holidays without him.
