Donald Trump claimed “there was no insurrection” on January 6 2021 in a video blasting the report published by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot. The former president attacked the panel and disregarded the evidence it put forward that he was responsible for the events at the Capitol.“The unselect committee did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol,” Mr Trump said in the video published on Truth Social on Friday night. In the video, which lasted five minutes, Mr Trump soft-pedalled what took place on...

30 MINUTES AGO