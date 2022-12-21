ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

IRS asleep at the wheel on Trump audits, House tax writers say

By Benjamin Guggenheim
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u89g5_0jpgQJnI00
House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal gavels after the committee takes a vote on whether to release years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns during a hearing on Capitol Hill. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

The IRS didn’t audit the personal tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump during his first two years in office, despite an agency program that mandates scrutiny of every president’s tax information, a House committee said Tuesday.

Trump filed his 2015, 2016 and 2017 tax returns during his first two years as president, which should have triggered an IRS examination of those returns under a Watergate-era policy, according to the report by the House Ways and Means Committee.

However, the agency did not initiate an audit of any of the returns that Trump filed while in office until April 3, 2019. That was the same day that committee Chair Richard Nea l (D-Mass.) first asked IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig to provide Neal six years of Trump’s tax returns and any audits of those returns.

Only one such examination — that of the former president’s 2016 return — was flagged as a mandatory president audit. And three personal tax returns that Trump filed while in office for tax years 2017, 2018 and 2019 weren’t selected for scrutiny until after he left the White House.

The report reveals glaring problems for a program that is supposed to assure Americans that the president is abiding by the law, Joe Thorndike, a longtime tax historian, said.

“We have no other assurance that the president is following the same laws that the rest of us follow when it comes to paying our taxes and being good fiscal citizens,” Thorndike said. “And if the IRS can’t be relied upon to do this to follow their own rules, I think that is extremely disappointing.”




Neal maintained throughout his three-and-a-half-year legal battle to obtain Trump's returns that the Ways and Means Committee was seeking them to review the presidential audit program, but attorneys for Trump and congressional Republicans said the effort was politically motivated.

Following a Supreme Court decision that blocked Trump’s bid to prevent Congress from receiving the information, the committee voted Tuesday evening to release six years of his personal returns and the returns for eight of his affiliated businesses.

“This is a major failure of the IRS under the prior administration, and certainly not what we had hoped to find,” Neal said in a statement. “Our work has always been to ensure our tax laws are administered fairly and without preference, because at times, even the power of a president can loom too large.”

Democrats are sure to dig into the issue further, even though they will slip into the minority in the House on Jan. 3. The Senate Finance Committee, the counterpart of Ways and Means, will still be controlled by Democrats.

Comments / 3

Linda Rojo
3d ago

the head of the IRS was appointed by Trump. all presidents since Nixon,had their taxes audited. and released. except ,guess who?Trump

Reply
4
Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
290K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy