ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hotel room rates continue to rise

Duval County hotels report room rate and revenue growth was average in November compared with last year, according to data released by Visit Jacksonville. The average room rate increased $8 compared with November 2021 to $108.52. Properties reported a slight decrease in occupancy in November 2022 to 68.9%, attributed to...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Salvation Army sells Downtown properties for $2.75 million

The Salvation Army sold two Downtown buildings and adjacent parking lots for $2.75 million on Dec. 15. The properties at 15 E. Church St. and 41 E. Duval St. were sold to 27182 Euler LLC, working through Contega Business Services LLC. DLP Lending Fund LLC of St. Augustine issued a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval

The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
QSR magazine

Ellianos Coffee Holds Grand Opening for Another Jacksonville, Florida Location

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee franchise, is celebrating the Grand Opening of another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The new store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 am. Located near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road, the store’s address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Cocaine operation busted; 50 kilograms sold throughout Jacksonville, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four individuals have been sentenced to federal prison time for their roles in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Jacksonville area. Edgar Ortiz Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to five years and 10 months; Jeffrey Rivera Gomez, 39, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced to four years and eight months; Yaddiel Ortiz Lopez, 26, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and nine months and Cassidy E. Martinez Iglesias, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and six months. Each individual had pleaded guilty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy