Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Store hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
Store hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area
CVS – Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (most stores) Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walgreens – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costco – Stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trader Joe’s – Stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Firehouse Subs to Open Another Corporate-Owned Location in Jacksonville
Sandwich Chain Founded by Firefighters Add Loretto Restaurant
Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
Hotel room rates continue to rise
Duval County hotels report room rate and revenue growth was average in November compared with last year, according to data released by Visit Jacksonville. The average room rate increased $8 compared with November 2021 to $108.52. Properties reported a slight decrease in occupancy in November 2022 to 68.9%, attributed to...
The Salvation Army sells Downtown properties for $2.75 million
The Salvation Army sold two Downtown buildings and adjacent parking lots for $2.75 million on Dec. 15. The properties at 15 E. Church St. and 41 E. Duval St. were sold to 27182 Euler LLC, working through Contega Business Services LLC. DLP Lending Fund LLC of St. Augustine issued a...
Rob Rowe continues to run Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets after sale to Caribbean firm
Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets founder Rob Rowe said Dec. 19 he will stay with the Jacksonville-based company after selling it Dec. 12 to a Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company for $47 million. Buyer Massy Holdings Ltd. wants to expand into the Florida market with the purchase. “The acquisition of Rowe’s...
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval
The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
Ask Anthony: Former driving school employees say lack of pay is leading to scheduling issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have new information after several parents emailed "Ask Anthony" about All Florida Safety Institute. The statewide driving school has locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. The parents said they paid hundreds of dollars in order for their children to get driving...
Ellianos Coffee Holds Grand Opening for Another Jacksonville, Florida Location
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee franchise, is celebrating the Grand Opening of another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The new store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 am. Located near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road, the store’s address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.
Cocaine operation busted; 50 kilograms sold throughout Jacksonville, DOJ says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four individuals have been sentenced to federal prison time for their roles in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Jacksonville area. Edgar Ortiz Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to five years and 10 months; Jeffrey Rivera Gomez, 39, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced to four years and eight months; Yaddiel Ortiz Lopez, 26, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and nine months and Cassidy E. Martinez Iglesias, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and six months. Each individual had pleaded guilty.
Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Approximately 3,000 acres of underdeveloped land in Green Cove Springs might have some new plans for development. The Davis family and The PARC Group have announced the sale of what is known as Governor’s Park. The large piece of property is located west of U.S. 17 and north and south of the First Coast Expressway.
3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
DIA strikes land deal for marine fire station linked to Four Seasons project
The Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project. The DIA board voted 6-0 on Dec. 21 to approve a deal that...
City of Jacksonville Announces District 11 Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Event
The City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division has announced that the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Mobile Collection site will be coming to District 11 on:. Directional signage will be posted on the day of the event guiding residents to the proper drop-off locations. The City of Jacksonville’s mobile hazardous waste...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
