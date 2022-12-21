ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
HOUSTON, TX
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
HOUSTON, TX
Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have. On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Traffic camera footage shows dog running through Houston freeway

How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? A pitbull caused chaos on I-45 Gulf Freeway in Houston after it started running through the freeway and caused multiple police to stop traffic in order to apprehend the runaway dog. After nearly two hours, it was thankfully caught and brought to safety.
HOUSTON, TX
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives

HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston house fire: 2 dead after blaze at home on Hemlock St

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston, officials say. The fire department responded to the 7100 block of Hemlock around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that some people may be trapped in a fire. When they arrived, there was heavy fire...
HOUSTON, TX
Emergency Management Coordinator discusses power outages seen across Houston

Houston is getting ready for another bitter, cold night as the arctic blast continues to hold the city in its icy grip. Tom Munoz, Deputy of Director of Homeland Security and the Public Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator in Houston discusses the number of people in warming centers and power outages occurring across the city.
HOUSTON, TX
Two warming centers to open in Galveston ahead of arctic blast

GALVESTON, Texas - Two warming centers in Galveston will open ahead of the arctic blast coming to southeast Texas. The McGuire Dent Recreation Center on 2222 28th Street in Galveston will be open on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The facility has a backup generator and will remain open until noon on Saturday, or as necessary. The city of Galveston asks folks to bring their own snacks, as no food will be served.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Problems caused by the arctic blast

With Houston locked into another night of freezing temperatures, plumbers prepare for a lot for a lot of calls on busted pipes. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff speaks to plumbers about the issues they're already seeing.
HOUSTON, TX
12 Days of Christmas Day 12: The Trahan Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 12, we're giving holiday cheer to the Trahan family.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston holiday bar hop

While Santa's at the workshop, Carolina hops in his sleigh and jingles all around town getting her holiday cheer from some Christmas spirits on the rocks. This is a Houston holiday bar hop to Lei Low, Monkey's Tail, Betelgeuse Betelgeuse & Porch Swing Pub. Drink up, Grinches!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX

