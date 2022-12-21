Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Christmas lights around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Christmas past and present
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is right around the corner. Santa is preparing to visit all the good boys and girls across western Montana. He always must take the weather into account for his flights. So what is some of the most difficult weather conditions Santa has encountered on his past journeys to western Montana?
NBCMontana
Bowers Market teams with Victor firefighters to provide Christmas groceries
VICTOR, Mont. — Dozens and dozens of families in the Victor area will have a better Christmas dinner thanks to a community partnership. Bowers Market in Victor teamed with the Victor Volunteer Fire Department to provide makings for a special dinner feast. NBC Montana spent time at the Victor...
NBCMontana
Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
NBCMontana
Missoula K-9 protected from danger by donated vest
MISSOULA, Mont. — His name is Zip, and he's even more ready to protect you at the sight of danger. A custom-fit, bullet and stab protective vest is coming to protect one of Missoula's ace police dogs. The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating it. Private and...
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
NBCMontana
Salvation Army makes urgent appeal to boost donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Salvation Army is making a last-minute appeal to boost donations to its virtual and physical Red Kettle Campaign,. Salvation Army leaders said the need is "urgent." Divisional Commander Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley said the Salvation Army is trying to provide food, shelter, toys, and clothing...
Missoula Water offers cold weather advice in wake of water main leak
A water main in a Missoula neighborhood is serving as a reminder about how people can prevent pipes from freezing during severe cold snaps.
Crews knock down fire in Missoula mobile home
The City of Missoula Fire Department was called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a trailer home on fire in the 600 block of Ivy Street.
montanarightnow.com
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
Florence veterinarian pushes for brucella canis testing
A Florence veterinarian is advocating for brucella testing after losing her family dog to the bacteria.
NBCMontana
MHP advises travelers to prepare before holiday travel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol responded to more than 230 crashes across the state Wednesday. As more people hit the road for the holiday weekend, Montana Highway Patrol's Sgt. Jay Nelson reminds travelers to plan ahead. "Start with just your vehicle itself. Make sure that you check the...
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Co-op asks customers for assistance on reducing power
MISSOULA, Mont. — Power crews are working in dangerously cold temperatures to restore power. Flathead Electric Co-op's outage map showed more than 2,600 customers without power, that number is now down into the hundreds. Public affairs specialist Courtney Stone said the Bonneville Power Administration told Flathead Electric Co-op that...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Missoula Montana Airport ready for takeoff
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport is ready for the holiday weekend. With holiday travel picking up, they're expecting a record number of travelers, and with subzero temperatures on the way, airport officials say they're prepared for the cold and snow. Still, what happens at other airports is...
NBCMontana
MCPS responds to concerns over bus stop safety
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools recently moved a school bus stop located in the parking lot of the former Cold Springs School. This bus stop serves students attending Chief Charlo Elementary. The move was sparked by concerned parents reaching out to MCPS and the Missoula City Council.
NBCMontana
Salvation Army bell ringers go virtual during cold temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Inclement weather will impact the Salvation Army's Red Kettles and bell ringers will not ring in person while frigid temperatures hit the area. They will have virtual red kettles on their website to accept donations. Bell ringers plan to go back in person on Dec. 24.
Comments / 0