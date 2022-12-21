ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

NBCMontana

Christmas lights around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated

MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Christmas past and present

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is right around the corner. Santa is preparing to visit all the good boys and girls across western Montana. He always must take the weather into account for his flights. So what is some of the most difficult weather conditions Santa has encountered on his past journeys to western Montana?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula K-9 protected from danger by donated vest

MISSOULA, Mont. — His name is Zip, and he's even more ready to protect you at the sight of danger. A custom-fit, bullet and stab protective vest is coming to protect one of Missoula's ace police dogs. The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating it. Private and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Salvation Army makes urgent appeal to boost donations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Salvation Army is making a last-minute appeal to boost donations to its virtual and physical Red Kettle Campaign,. Salvation Army leaders said the need is "urgent." Divisional Commander Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley said the Salvation Army is trying to provide food, shelter, toys, and clothing...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition

The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MHP advises travelers to prepare before holiday travel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol responded to more than 230 crashes across the state Wednesday. As more people hit the road for the holiday weekend, Montana Highway Patrol's Sgt. Jay Nelson reminds travelers to plan ahead. "Start with just your vehicle itself. Make sure that you check the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Co-op asks customers for assistance on reducing power

MISSOULA, Mont. — Power crews are working in dangerously cold temperatures to restore power. Flathead Electric Co-op's outage map showed more than 2,600 customers without power, that number is now down into the hundreds. Public affairs specialist Courtney Stone said the Bonneville Power Administration told Flathead Electric Co-op that...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Montana Airport ready for takeoff

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport is ready for the holiday weekend. With holiday travel picking up, they're expecting a record number of travelers, and with subzero temperatures on the way, airport officials say they're prepared for the cold and snow. Still, what happens at other airports is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS responds to concerns over bus stop safety

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools recently moved a school bus stop located in the parking lot of the former Cold Springs School. This bus stop serves students attending Chief Charlo Elementary. The move was sparked by concerned parents reaching out to MCPS and the Missoula City Council.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Salvation Army bell ringers go virtual during cold temperatures

MISSOULA, Mont. — Inclement weather will impact the Salvation Army's Red Kettles and bell ringers will not ring in person while frigid temperatures hit the area. They will have virtual red kettles on their website to accept donations. Bell ringers plan to go back in person on Dec. 24.
MISSOULA, MT

