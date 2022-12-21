ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson women rout Radford

The Clemson women’s basketball team rode a strong shooting performance early en route to an 81-38 win over Radford (4-7) on Tuesday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson started on a 16-0 run and opened up a 30-point lead just 15 minutes into the game as it moved to 9-4 on the season and closed non-conference play with a 43-point win. The Tigers shot .471 in the game, while holding the Highlanders to just 14-57 (.246) from the floor.

Graduate Brie Perpignan scored a season-high 22 points on 9-12 shooting (3-3 3FG) to lead all scorers in the contest, and also added five of Clemson’s season-high 15 steals. Junior Nunu Bradford (12 points) and freshman Ruby Whitehorn (10 points) also finished in double-figures.

Defensively, Clemson didn’t surrender a point until nearly seven minutes had ticked off the clock in the first quarter. By the end of the first, six Tigers had already hit field goals, and Clemson shot 10-for-15 (.667) as a team. Clemson outrebounded the Highlanders 49-34, and finished with 17 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

Clemson led 45-21 at the break, and the Tiger lead swelled to 35 just four minutes into the second half on three three-pointers, including two from Perpignan and capped by Ale’Jah Douglas’s triple. Clemson hit nine of its first 11 three-point attempts in the contest.

Senior Hannah Hank appeared in her 100th career game in the contest and finished with three points on the night.

Up Next: Clemson hosts No. 8 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum, and televised on RSN. A holiday ticket package has been made available at ClemsonTigers.com, which includes three games for only $15 per person: men’s basketball vs. NC State (Dec. 30) and women’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech (Dec. 29) and Wake Forest (Jan. 1).

