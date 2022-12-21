The JBL Tour Pro 2's touchscreen is a winner. We love it and so will most of your train carriage. Sadly, the product is let down by an unusually harsh treble and an overall sound profile that is lean dynamically and also prone to bloating through the bass, no matter how diligently we alter the EQ or ensure we've taken the correct tests. It's such a shame; they're quite beautiful – but a set of earbuds' job is to do good things with your music above all else and here, there are issues.

1 DAY AGO