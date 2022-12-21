Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Mahomes family welcomes second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo of Newborn Son Bronze With Sister Sterling
Brittany Mahomes just shared a new photo of her newborn son Bronze with her sister Sterling, and it’s as cute as you’d imagine. Sterling Skye, 21 months old, is one happy big sister now that she has a little brother, Bronze. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second...
PopSugar
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch. In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning...
iheart.com
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
99-year-old Missouri woman asks Santa for ‘Travis Kelce’
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Denver Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman has passed away at the age of 31 after battle with rare cancer
Ronnie Hillman the former third round pick of the Denver Broncos has passed away at the age of 31. The Hillman family announced the death on Wednesday Night. Hillman was diagnosed with a rare and highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that effects young African Americans with sickle cell traits.
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed their second baby, a boy, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Patrick Mahomes thought he had his son's nickname picked out until a different idea was presented to him. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) about the birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III with wife Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback said the pair originally thought they would call their son "Trey." "We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that," he...
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Seahawks game playing out.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
