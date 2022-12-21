ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Prairie Central Hawking Wins in Hoops Now

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24I4bO_0jpgP7Fc00

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Prairie Central has opened the season with ten straight wins.

The players say this is what they expected. In fact, they’ve expected this kind of season for a long time.

“I think we’ve been looking forward to this season. We have a ton of athletes, a deep bench. A great team,” said senior Drew Haberkorn .” We’ve been playing with each other for years.

The Hawks (10-0) are ranked second in the state in class 2A heading into the Williamsville Holiday Tournament next week. They have big goals.

“For the longest time our goal was to get to Champaign and win a state championship,” said senior Dylan Bazzell. “It’s been our goal since junior high. It’s definitely on our mind.”

The basketball team’s success follows a great football season. Many of the basketball players were on that state quarterfinalist in football that won 11 straight games.

They say the deep run of football success has carried over to the basketball floor.

“I knew we’ve have the experience coming back to football,” said junior Levi Goad. “The exchange from football to basketball.. it felt weird the first game, but once it comes to basketball, we get going.”

About a third of the way into the season, the Hawks feel great about where they are at. But they know there’s more ahead for a senior class has been all about winning.

“This group of boys have always had that winning mentality. They’ve won at everything. They know what winning is,” said head coach Darin Bazzell. “The football thing, gave our seniors the leadership and poise.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Top Sports Stories of the Year: Part 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois sports fans had a lot to cheer about in 2022. Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of the year in our annual WMBD Top 10 list. The ISU women’s basketball team capturing the MVC championship, Bloomington’s John Ridgeway being selected in the NFL Draft, the […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Leaves Akron in Cold

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — On a day when the temperatures were below zero in central Illinois, Bradley was hot from three-point land. The Braves made 14 three-point shots and buried Akron, 74-55, at Carver Arena on Thursday. The Braves (9-4) led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 32 in the second half […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 20, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gerron Trapps scored 22 points to lead host Manual to a 71-62 win over crosstown rival Peoria on Tuesday night. Metamora, Washington, Pekin, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood and Heyworth also won in boys basketball. Washington beat Dunlap, 55-38, in a key game atop the Mid-Illini girls conference race. The Panthers now are […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Henry Not Fearful of Another Concussion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley senior Ja’Shon Henry is becoming an expert on a subject he never really considered when he started playing basketball — concussions. He’s had several in his time at Bradley. “For me I felt foggy all the time, headaches, my balance was off, I had trouble sleeping and I still do […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Ron Rose Closing in on 300 Wins at IWU

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ron Rose has been on the job at Illinois Wesleyan 17 years and been highly successful leading the Titans program. But he says the wins and losses come and go. It’s the relationships that stay. “I enjoy winning as much as anybody but as you get older as a coach, you […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

PND Soccer Goalkeeper Has Goal of Playing College Football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dillon Bare didn’t celebrate Notre Dame’s soccer state championship very long. He’s got work to do. Kicking footballs. “Now that I’m finally just focusing on kicking, I feel better and my distance is picking up,” said Bare. “I feel like I have a shot at it.” He’s taking a shot at […]
NOTRE DAME, IN
1470 WMBD

Fire destroyed Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

“Ground blizzard” possible

To all of you who asked for a white Christmas: Thanks a lot. Cold, wind, and snow will belt virtually all of Downstate Thursday and Friday. Some areas could get about four inches, with a six-inch snowfall possible northeast of a line from Bloomington to Paris. Ed Shimon, the warning...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Redbirds Excited to Play at Horton Again

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House. That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there. “I think it’s going to be a […]
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Sandage Leads ISU Past Eastern Michigan

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Colton Sandage scored 28 points to lead Illinois State to an 87-81 win over Eastern Michigan at CEFCU Arena on Wednesday. Sandage, who played his prep basketball at nearby Bloomington High School, hit three 3-pointers and made 13 of 14 from the foul line. Kendall Lewis added 22 for ISU (4-6). […]
YPSILANTI, MI
WCIA

I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul

Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
RANTOUL, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

NWS: Snow accumulation still a big question mark

LINCOLN, Ill. – Some details of this week’s winter storm in central Illinois is unknown, but the National Weather Service still believes it will have a significant impact on the area. Warning Coordination Meteorlogist Ed Shimon provided an update on Tuesday as to what people can expect for...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy