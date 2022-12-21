Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz upset bid falls short at No. 22 Gonzaga
MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday. The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the hot-shooting host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home victory dating back to last season.
Gonzaga ponders future with realignment beckoning
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the late autumn storm. But it still illustrated that there’s nothing else...
nbcrightnow.com
Former Gonzaga assistant coach Ray Giacoletti catches up with former boss Mark Few
Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.
How big was the Alabama win for Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament seeding?
The Gonzaga men's basketball team picked up arguably its most important win of the season last weekend with a 100-90 upset of No. 4 Alabama. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau react to the Zags' win and discuss what the players need to work on over the holiday break to get better.
Has Gonzaga turned its season around? Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast
Once a week, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball. On this week's episode, Sac and Jack discuss Gonzaga's victory over Alabama and how excited they are for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe...
KULR8
Two Montana Grizzlies voted All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association
MISSOULA – Post-season All-American lists continue to be churned out, with the latest edition coming from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The AFCA has been selecting these teams since 1945 and, as the name suggests, they are chosen by the college coaches within each respective subdivision. For the...
KXLY
Eastern Washington adds 19 players on signing day
CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington football added 19 new players in the early signing period. The Eagles brought in four quarterbacks, two wide receivers, three offensive lineman, two defensive ends, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, one defensive tackle and one tight end. EWU is coming off a 3-8...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
KXLY
North Idaho College hires second president, discusses loss of accreditation
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of community members gathered in the Schuler Performing Arts Center Wednesday night for North Idaho College’s (NIC) Board of Trustees meeting. The session began with public comment, with most bickering at the board for recently placing the college’s president Nick Swayne on...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Priest River is a river in need
PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Treacherous travel and dropping temperatures – Kris
We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking a surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
inlander.com
North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes
There's a local crew of skiers who've taken their passion for skiing and are sharing it with other like-minded people. Not only is their social media presence on point within our snowsports community, but they're gaining some serious traction on a much bigger scale as well. Meet the Potato Boys:...
