College Football News

Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dino Babers adds 20 commits on early Signing Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange. Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class: OffenseJayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Transfer Punter Jack Stonehouse Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its fifth player from the transfer portal as Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse has picked the Orange as his next collegiate home. Stonehouse served as the Tigers primary punter last season, finished fifth in the SEC in net punting and has three years of eligibility ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Tri-City Herald

What’s Left for Syracuse Football in 2023 Recruiting Cycle?

Syracuse football signed more than a dozen recruits on the early National Signing Day and have added five transfers to its roster for the 2023 season. What is left for the Orange after adding those players to the program? Here is a breakdown of how I expect Syracuse to approach the late period.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Spartans hold Warriors to four second-half points in TVL win

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro boys’ basketball team jumped to a 3-0 lead after their first possession, Anthony Dorozynski hitting a three on an assist from Kyle Meier, but that would be the first and only time they lead in their contest against New Hartford. The...
WHITESBORO, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse and the county receive funding to improve housing and downtown

Both the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will receive funding from the Restore New York initiative for projects that target blight and revitalize downtown Syracuse. The city will get $1.5 million for its Washington Square Project. The northside development will create over 200 housing units ranging from the regular market rate to affordable rental options.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ can make grilled cheese, but not much else

Syracuse native Michael Judson Berry knows how to make grilled cheese, but not much else. Does that make him one of the “Worst Cooks in America?”. Berry gained a following during the pandemic with his “QuaranTeaTime” videos featuring his hilarious impression of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) from “Schitt’s Creek,” making him an ideal contestant for the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations.” He’ll face off with other social media personalities and influencers, including a puppeteer from Williamsville, N.Y., and a Louisiana woman who famously put Gorilla Glue in her hair, on the cooking competition hosted by Cazenovia native Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Transformational projects announced for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI). These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic...
