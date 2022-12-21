Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
College Football News
Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
LaNorris Sellers Flips To South Carolina, Signs LOI
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers has officially flipped to South Carolina and will become a Gamecock.
Jack Stonehouse Discusses Decision to Transfer to Syracuse
Punter Jack Stonehouse had a strong 2022 season at Missouri but entered the portal anyway despite being the incumbent for next year. "One of the main reasons was I wanted to find a scholarship," Stonehouse said. "After the season of playing, I didn't feel as though I was going to get a ...
Dino Babers adds 20 commits on early Signing Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange. Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class: OffenseJayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” […]
Transfer Punter Jack Stonehouse Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has landed its fifth player from the transfer portal as Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse has picked the Orange as his next collegiate home. Stonehouse served as the Tigers primary punter last season, finished fifth in the SEC in net punting and has three years of eligibility ...
Tri-City Herald
What’s Left for Syracuse Football in 2023 Recruiting Cycle?
Syracuse football signed more than a dozen recruits on the early National Signing Day and have added five transfers to its roster for the 2023 season. What is left for the Orange after adding those players to the program? Here is a breakdown of how I expect Syracuse to approach the late period.
Wyncote Linebacker Turns Orange, Signs with Syracuse
Syracuse University’s football team has obtained Wyncote native Lonnie Rice in an early signing-day acquisition of the linebacker. Emily Leiker reported the school’s new asset for syracuse.com.
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
cnyhomepage.com
Spartans hold Warriors to four second-half points in TVL win
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro boys’ basketball team jumped to a 3-0 lead after their first possession, Anthony Dorozynski hitting a three on an assist from Kyle Meier, but that would be the first and only time they lead in their contest against New Hartford. The...
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
waer.org
Syracuse and the county receive funding to improve housing and downtown
Both the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will receive funding from the Restore New York initiative for projects that target blight and revitalize downtown Syracuse. The city will get $1.5 million for its Washington Square Project. The northside development will create over 200 housing units ranging from the regular market rate to affordable rental options.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Syracuse native on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ can make grilled cheese, but not much else
Syracuse native Michael Judson Berry knows how to make grilled cheese, but not much else. Does that make him one of the “Worst Cooks in America?”. Berry gained a following during the pandemic with his “QuaranTeaTime” videos featuring his hilarious impression of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) from “Schitt’s Creek,” making him an ideal contestant for the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations.” He’ll face off with other social media personalities and influencers, including a puppeteer from Williamsville, N.Y., and a Louisiana woman who famously put Gorilla Glue in her hair, on the cooking competition hosted by Cazenovia native Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson.
Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos)
The City of Syracuse yesterday released a master plan detailing 12 projects that provide the clearest vision yet of how the city plans to revitalize long-neglected waterfront areas. The projects range from “minor street enhancements” to the creation of a “mixed use entertainment hub,” altogether totaling about $108 million.
localsyr.com
Transformational projects announced for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI). These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic...
Comments / 0