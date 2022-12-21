ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
The Associated Press

The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another’s 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. Here are just a few portraits of prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders.
Hdogar

How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.
TheDailyBeast

Western Officials Say Russia May Not Be Behind Pipeline Bombing

Western officials say Russia might not have been responsible for the mysterious explosions that damaged undersea pipelines supplying energy to Europe in September, according to a report. Although several prominent figures including world leaders quickly pointed the finger at Moscow for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, months of investigation haven’t found any hard evidence suggesting Russia was responsible, The Washington Post reports. “There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage,” one anonymous European official said, expressing a view reportedly representative of those shared by 23 intelligence officials and diplomats from nine countries interviewed by the Post. Some said that definitively blaming any state actor for the incident—which is widely considered to have been a deliberate operation—may not be possible, the Post reports. Russian officials have previously blamed the U.S. for the explosions.
Reuters

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
