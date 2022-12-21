ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.

It is difficult news to swallow for first responders. Three crew members and the aircraft remain missing since departing from Maui to the Big Island.

The American Medical Response Hawaii Regional Director Speedy Bailey said AMR and Hawaii Life Flight are operated by the same parent company, Global Medical Response. He said this accident is a big tragedy for all of them.

Bailey said, “This tragic event has affected everybody.”

Hawaii Life Flight said no patients were on board at the time of the accident. The company temporarily paused its air operations amid the tragedy, giving crew members some time to rest. Hawaii Life Flight personnel continue dispatching medical air transportation calls.

Global Medical Response assisted with additional aircraft and crew members. County and state resources are also assisting with medical air transportation.

Bailey said, “The first patients were being transported probably 40 hours after the event.”

Bailey said 11 patients have been transported between the islands. Maui County’s Medivac along with two Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawks are also assisting during the civilian mission.

Emergency Airlift, a private company that usually transports patients to the mainland, is also stepping in to help during this time of need.

Emergency Airlift Business Development Director Michael Weiland said they are provisioning one Falcon 50 for air transportation.

Weiland said, “The decision was that we will provide our aircraft with our pilots. It’s our airplane, so we have to maintain operational control of the aircraft. And that Hawaii Life Flight will provide their medical teams.”

Bailey said two additional jets and helicopters will be operating in the islands starting Wednesday, Dec. 21. That is when the company will reassess if additional support from the state is still needed.

Global Medical Response said they are working to support the affected families.

The NTSB has launched an investigation into the accident.

