Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
lcnme.com
Windjammers Sail Past Lady Eagles
Camden Hills girls basketball team robbed the Eagles’ nest for a 46-23 win over Lincoln Academy on Dec. 22. The Windjammers forced 36 turnovers in the win. Camden was led by Leah Jones and River Bell with 9 each. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 10 and Scarlett O’Brien 6.
foxbangor.com
Broncos fall to Vikings at home behind strong effort from Pelletier
HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy boys basketball fell to Oxford Hills on Thursday night, 69-42. The Broncos trailed by 11 at the half, with the Vikings taking a 29-18 lead into the break. Oxford Hills used a big second half to grow a twenty point lead and secure their fourth victory in a row to open the year.
lcnme.com
Buckfield Robs Wolverine Den
Buckfield defeated Wiscasset boys basketball team 51-29 on Dec. 22 in Wiscasset. Buckfield was led by Ayden Jefferson with 22 points, and Jaiden Jak 10. Wiscasset was led by Jevar Garricks with 10 points, and Dylan Akers 9.
WPFO
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
lcnme.com
Brunch, Please!
If you ask a reporter to name some of their favorite parts of the jobs, the people they meet will be on the list nine times out of 10. It’s one of the reasons I was particularly delighted to receive an email from Jake Abbott, a member of the Newcastle Fire Co. whom I met years ago on an emergency scene. For his day job, Jake works as the dean of students at Lincoln Academy, and he was wondering if I might be up for venturing to LA to join residential community for a Sunday brunch prepared by the school’s incredible culinary team.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
lcnme.com
‘This Is Donnie’s Truck:’ Bremen Dedicates New Engine to Former Chief
The Bremen Fire Department dedicated its new truck to late Chief Donald “Donnie” Leeman with a traditional wetdown ceremony the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 20. Leeman, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 17, was instrumental in obtaining the custom pumper/tanker for the department. Firefighters and emergency workers from departments...
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
lcnme.com
Volunteers Remember Local Veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day
One hundred ninety-eight military veterans lay in eternal rest in Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. On Saturday, Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers including local Masonic brothers, Lions Club members, and current and former service people laid a Christmas wreath on the grave of each and every one. Starting...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
foxbangor.com
City of Bangor warming centers for Friday
BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
wabi.tv
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
lcnme.com
High Water Temporarily Closes Damariscotta Parking Lot
A high tide and heavy rain combined to cause Damariscotta officials to temporarily close the municipal parking lot Friday morning, Dec. 23. Damariscotta responders blocked off the municipal lot shortly before high tide at 10:31 a.m. and reopened the lot around noon. Damariscotta Police are asking pedestrians and motorists to use extreme caution in the area, especcially around the public restrooms as there is still a lot of water reported.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
Comments / 0