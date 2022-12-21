Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20

In order to not lose the actual news of the day it should be said from the outset that Penn State men’s basketball beat Quinnipiac 77-68 on Thursday afternoon to improve to 9-3 on the year. It was generally like so many games the Nittany Lions have been part of this season. There was cold shooting [33% in the first half] good shooting [50% in the second half], reliable defense and Jalen Pickett doing a little bit of everything [21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists]. The game wasn’t as close as the final score, but certainly closer than some of Penn State’s blowout victories this season.

