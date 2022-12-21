ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Dec. 22, 2022 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Brookville, Port Allegany, Greenville Among Winners

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Brookville earned eight pins in a 58-9 win over Redbank Valley. Anthony Ceriani (139), Brecken Cieleski (145), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160), Kolton Griffin (172), Jackson Zimmerman (215), Bailey Miller (285) and Cole Householder (133) all won by fall for the Raiders, while Jared Popson got a major decision at 121.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
pahomepage.com

London Montgomery signs with Penn State

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. ‘Shoe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Beat Quinnipiac 77-68 and We Asked an Artificial Intelligence Program to Write the Game Story

In order to not lose the actual news of the day it should be said from the outset that Penn State men’s basketball beat Quinnipiac 77-68 on Thursday afternoon to improve to 9-3 on the year. It was generally like so many games the Nittany Lions have been part of this season. There was cold shooting [33% in the first half] good shooting [50% in the second half], reliable defense and Jalen Pickett doing a little bit of everything [21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists]. The game wasn’t as close as the final score, but certainly closer than some of Penn State’s blowout victories this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’

Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss

On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
WTAJ

Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough

UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Sandy Township (PA) OKs Property for Possible Fire Station for New City of DuBois

On Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors officially approved making their property, located at 3059 Oklahoma Salem Road, available for a future fire station for the new city of DuBois, if needed in consolidation, TheCourierExpress.com reported. A city official said the property on Oklahoma Salem Road looks favorable to build a...
DUBOIS, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash involving military vehicle

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police. Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy