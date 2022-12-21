Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Dowelling it Home: Dowell’s Putback at the Horn Give Port Girls a Victory; Moniteau Boys Edge Clarion Dec. 22
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Kayleigha Dowell’s putback at the buzzer lifted visiting Port Allegany to a 33-31 win over Johnsonburg. The final 38 seconds ended up being a back-and-forth affair. Two Evin Stauffer free throws with 38 seconds left put the Lady Gators up 31-30. Ella Lindberg tied the...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 22, 2022 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Brookville, Port Allegany, Greenville Among Winners
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Brookville earned eight pins in a 58-9 win over Redbank Valley. Anthony Ceriani (139), Brecken Cieleski (145), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160), Kolton Griffin (172), Jackson Zimmerman (215), Bailey Miller (285) and Cole Householder (133) all won by fall for the Raiders, while Jared Popson got a major decision at 121.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, December...
pahomepage.com
London Montgomery signs with Penn State
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. ‘Shoe...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Beat Quinnipiac 77-68 and We Asked an Artificial Intelligence Program to Write the Game Story
In order to not lose the actual news of the day it should be said from the outset that Penn State men’s basketball beat Quinnipiac 77-68 on Thursday afternoon to improve to 9-3 on the year. It was generally like so many games the Nittany Lions have been part of this season. There was cold shooting [33% in the first half] good shooting [50% in the second half], reliable defense and Jalen Pickett doing a little bit of everything [21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists]. The game wasn’t as close as the final score, but certainly closer than some of Penn State’s blowout victories this season.
Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss
On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
Penn State's Recruiting Class Isn't Finished
The Lions continue to pursue players for the 2023 class, including through the Transfer Portal
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sandy Township (PA) OKs Property for Possible Fire Station for New City of DuBois
On Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors officially approved making their property, located at 3059 Oklahoma Salem Road, available for a future fire station for the new city of DuBois, if needed in consolidation, TheCourierExpress.com reported. A city official said the property on Oklahoma Salem Road looks favorable to build a...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Police: Northern Cambria duo stole nearly 200 ft. of copper piping from a home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace. The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue […]
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police. Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation was […]
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
