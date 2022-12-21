Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Bone-chilling end, but Baylor's issues extended far beyond the weather
FORT WORTH — With the face-shredding freezer box temperatures, it was hard to think about anything except, “Man, it’s cold.”. But here’s the cold, hard truth about the finale to Baylor’s 2022 season. It had less to do with the weather, and more to do with the “whether.”
Standout In-State Wide Receiver Micah Gifford Signs With Baylor Bears
Pflugerville Weiss (TX) product and former reality TV star joining formidable 2023 recruiting class.
Star Defensive End Trey Wilson Signs With Baylor
Dave Aranda and Baylor football's defensive line gets an elite athlete in Trey Wilson, a three-star product who signed the dotted line on early signing day. Wilson is a 6'3", 240-pound product from Lakeview Centennial in Garland. Wilson chose the Bears over USC, Michigan Utah and Washington, as ...
fox44news.com
Ice forms on Holland road after water tower overflows
HOLLAND, Texas (FOX 44) – A Holland road is iced over due to a water tower that overflowed. Holland Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Perez tells FOX 44 News that the water tower located at FM-2268 and Rosanky Road overflowed on Friday morning. This has caused ice to form on the road.
Baylor Announces Early Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has signed 22 student-athletes part of the 2023 class, it was announced by head coach Dave Aranda on Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome these 22 players to the Baylor Family,” Aranda said. “This group of young men represent the values we are building our program on, and will be a valuable part of our culture.”
fox44news.com
Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County
Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Local restaurant 'total loss' after overnight fire
A local restaurant is being declared a "total loss" Friday morning after a devastating overnight fire.
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
fox44news.com
Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
Comments / 0