As the festive season fast approaches, there are few things better to get you in the seasonal spirit than a Christmas film.From Home Alone to Love Actually, nothing says 25 December like a Christmas comedy or rom-com and this year’s new releases are no different.With Lindsay Lohan’s highly anticipated return to acting, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour taking up the role of a rogue Santa Claus, 2022’s holiday movies are on track to bring Christmas cheer all around.So, here are some of the best Christmas films released for 2022 and how to watch them.Read moreBest Christmas beauty gifts for...

30 MINUTES AGO