Read full article on original website
Related
The best new Christmas films for 2022 and how to watch them
As the festive season fast approaches, there are few things better to get you in the seasonal spirit than a Christmas film.From Home Alone to Love Actually, nothing says 25 December like a Christmas comedy or rom-com and this year’s new releases are no different.With Lindsay Lohan’s highly anticipated return to acting, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour taking up the role of a rogue Santa Claus, 2022’s holiday movies are on track to bring Christmas cheer all around.So, here are some of the best Christmas films released for 2022 and how to watch them.Read moreBest Christmas beauty gifts for...
KHQ Right Now
Richard Gere ‘on track to win phone tower build row’
Richard Gere is reportedly on track for a victory with his controversial plan to erect a cell phone tower on his luxury inn. The ‘American Gigolo’ actor, 73, sparked outrage among his wealthy, famous neighbours with his proposal for the 130-foot tall mast on the 14 acres of land where his luxury Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, Westchester County, New York, is based.
KHQ Right Now
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Comments / 0