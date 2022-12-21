My daughter and newborn grandson lived in the same complex as the shooter. Mr Dicken is a hero in my eyes and always will be. Not only did he save those at the mall he saved any further tragedy the shooter may have caused. I have since worked at the mall and waited on people openly carrying and felt safer knowing those people were in the mall while I was working.
Awesome Mr Dicken, Thank You for saving countless lives by your quick and accurate takedown of the shooter! Being armed and prepared is the Heart of our 2nd Amendment! Doing the right thing is always the right thing to do. Blessings and Favor to you!
I remember a cnn reporter claiming he should go to jail for illegal carrying a gun in a place where guns weren’t allowed…what a shame… Kids a hero I applaud him…you never know how you will react in a crisis….he reacted flawlessly but let’s not forget about his mental health…I hope he’s doing ok taking a life of anyone has to be hard on the mind
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Comments / 6