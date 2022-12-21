ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Amanda Phelps
3d ago

My daughter and newborn grandson lived in the same complex as the shooter. Mr Dicken is a hero in my eyes and always will be. Not only did he save those at the mall he saved any further tragedy the shooter may have caused. I have since worked at the mall and waited on people openly carrying and felt safer knowing those people were in the mall while I was working.

Paul Ann Nix
3d ago

Awesome Mr Dicken, Thank You for saving countless lives by your quick and accurate takedown of the shooter! Being armed and prepared is the Heart of our 2nd Amendment! Doing the right thing is always the right thing to do. Blessings and Favor to you!

Loves All Races
3d ago

I remember a cnn reporter claiming he should go to jail for illegal carrying a gun in a place where guns weren’t allowed…what a shame… Kids a hero I applaud him…you never know how you will react in a crisis….he reacted flawlessly but let’s not forget about his mental health…I hope he’s doing ok taking a life of anyone has to be hard on the mind

