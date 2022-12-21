Read full article on original website
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Offset faking smiles as he struggles to keep ‘head up’ after Takeoff’s killing
Offset is faking his smiles as he is struggling to keep his “head up” following Takeoff’s killing. The rapper, 31, shared his ongoing grief over the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate and told fans ahead of Christmas life is “not easy”. He tweeted...
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Mike Tindall says this Christmas will be "very different" without Queen Elizabeth. The former rugby player - who is married to the late monarch's granddaughter Zara - has admitted there will be "a lot of change" over the festive period as the royal family celebrates Christmas for the first time since the beloved queen's death in September.
