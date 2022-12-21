ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas

Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen

Mike Tindall says this Christmas will be "very different" without Queen Elizabeth. The former rugby player - who is married to the late monarch's granddaughter Zara - has admitted there will be "a lot of change" over the festive period as the royal family celebrates Christmas for the first time since the beloved queen's death in September.

