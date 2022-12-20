ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue

The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps

Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA

