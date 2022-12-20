Read full article on original website
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Both directions of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, including avalanche danger. WSDOT tweeted just after 11:40 a.m. that the lanes of...
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Everett PD: Man drives car through Fred Meyer, pours gasoline on himself before car catches fire
EVERETT, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after Everett Police say he drove his car through a Fred Meyer and poured gasoline on himself before his car caught fire. According to police, around 6 p.m., a man in his 50s drove his car through the front doors of the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way. Officers then say they saw him being to pour gasoline on himself.
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
King County prepares for freezing rain storm
Deicing crews made the rounds in Maple Valley laying down solution. They are preparing ahead of forecast freezing rain.
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps
Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
