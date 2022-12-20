EVERETT, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after Everett Police say he drove his car through a Fred Meyer and poured gasoline on himself before his car caught fire. According to police, around 6 p.m., a man in his 50s drove his car through the front doors of the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way. Officers then say they saw him being to pour gasoline on himself.

