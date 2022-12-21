NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally. NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in New York City in what investigators say are schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at bars and nightclubs. Police say at least five people have been killed. Police and prosecutors say the killings stretch back months. They appear to be the work of different groups that operate independently from each other, but use similar tactics. Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, and then take their wallets and phones. The men sometimes use their victims' digital banking info to drain their accounts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO