AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EST

NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally. NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in New York City in what investigators say are schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at bars and nightclubs. Police say at least five people have been killed. Police and prosecutors say the killings stretch back months. They appear to be the work of different groups that operate independently from each other, but use similar tactics. Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, and then take their wallets and phones. The men sometimes use their victims' digital banking info to drain their accounts.
AP News Summary at 3:53 a.m. EST

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
