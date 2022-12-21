Read full article on original website
Related
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EST
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally. NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in New York City in what investigators say are schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at bars and nightclubs. Police say at least five people have been killed. Police and prosecutors say the killings stretch back months. They appear to be the work of different groups that operate independently from each other, but use similar tactics. Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, and then take their wallets and phones. The men sometimes use their victims' digital banking info to drain their accounts.
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 3:53 a.m. EST
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel. MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in deadly accidents and created mayhem for holiday air travelers through mass flight cancellations. The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
KHQ Right Now
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers.
Comments / 0