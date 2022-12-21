Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on a date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted on a date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas amid rumours he had been romancing model Gigi Hadid. The 48-year-old actor – who has been the butt of jokes for years over his history of not dating women aged over 25 – was seen with Victoria in Hollywood on Tuesday. (20.12.22)
Darlene Love shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls her ‘Queen Of Christmas’
Mariah Carey is spreading the love this holiday season. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer helped Darlene Love sell out a string of concerts after raving about her on Instagram. Love’s rep, Lee Evans, shared that Carey’s effusive words helped Love sell out all 11 of her holiday shows, TMZ reported. Earlier this month, Spotify asked Carey why she decided to include Love’s classic song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on her holiday album. Carey then gave a huge shout to 81-year-old Love. “I listened to that song every year, like every year and it was an homage to Darlene Love,...
The best new Christmas films for 2022 and how to watch them
As the festive season fast approaches, there are few things better to get you in the seasonal spirit than a Christmas film.From Home Alone to Love Actually, nothing says 25 December like a Christmas comedy or rom-com and this year’s new releases are no different.With Lindsay Lohan’s highly anticipated return to acting, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour taking up the role of a rogue Santa Claus, 2022’s holiday movies are on track to bring Christmas cheer all around.So, here are some of the best Christmas films released for 2022 and how to watch them.Read moreBest Christmas beauty gifts for...
Lupita Nyong’o reveals relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong’o has revealed she is dating American television host and sports commentator, Selema Masekela.The Oscar winner, 39, debuted her relationship with Masekela, 51, when she posted a video of the couple taking part in a popular social media trend. The clip showed the two standing side-by-side and snapping their fingers to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams, while they changed into various outfits.“We just click!” Nyong’o captioned the post, alongside an emoji of a pink heart with an arrow through the center. She also tagged the Los Angeles-based producer in the caption, and...
Pelé's daughter posts touching picture of her with her father at the hospital
Kely Nascimento, Pelé's daughter, shared a touching photo Friday of herself hugging the soccer legend in his hospital bed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Sea Coast Echo
Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume. The actress - whose on-screen character is...
Sea Coast Echo
King Charles ‘planning to break one of late Queen Elizabeth’s longest Christmas traditions’
King Charles is reportedly planning to break one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s longest festive traditions by travelling to Scotland after Christmas. The monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate usually stayed at Sandringham after the December 25 celebrations until after Accession Day on February 6.
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
Comments / 0