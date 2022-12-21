Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Prince Andrew's office to leave Buckingham Palace?
Prince Andrew's office is being removed from Buckingham Palace. The disgraced Duke of York - who stepped back from public duty three years ago after being accused of sexual assault - retained a skeleton staff at the official home of the royal family, but he has reportedly now been told to move on and not use the London property as an address for correspondence.
Sea Coast Echo
King Charles ‘planning to break one of late Queen Elizabeth’s longest Christmas traditions’
King Charles is reportedly planning to break one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s longest festive traditions by travelling to Scotland after Christmas. The monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate usually stayed at Sandringham after the December 25 celebrations until after Accession Day on February 6.
Comments / 0