Sea Coast Echo

Prince Andrew's office to leave Buckingham Palace?

Prince Andrew's office is being removed from Buckingham Palace. The disgraced Duke of York - who stepped back from public duty three years ago after being accused of sexual assault - retained a skeleton staff at the official home of the royal family, but he has reportedly now been told to move on and not use the London property as an address for correspondence.

