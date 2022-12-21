Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig prepares well for Knives Out monologues
Daniel Craig puts a lot of effort into his 'Knives Out' monologues. The 54-year-old actor reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc in the sequel 'Glass Onion' and revealed that he puts a lot of preparation into the lengthy speeches where he explains how he has solved the murder mystery.
Ridley Scott rewrote Napoleon due to Joaquin Phoenix's demands
Ridley Scott rewrote 'Napoleon' because of Joaquin Phoenix's "constant questioning". The 85-year-old director is helming the upcoming historical epic that sees Joaquin play the role of the French Emperor and explained how he made changes to the script to accommodate his leading actor. Ridley told Empire magazine: "Joaquin is about...
Kim Wilde and husband Hal Fowler divorce after 25 years of marriage
Kim Wilde has split from and divorced her husband Hal Fowler after 25 years of marriage. The 62-year-old star shocked fans by releasing a statement revealing that the former couple had "amicably separated by agreement" last year. The joint statement, which Kim shared on her Twitter account, read: "Kim Wilde...
Dame Emma Thompson fractured her ankle on the set of Matilda
Dame Emma Thompson fractured her ankle on the set of 'Matilda .'. The 63-year-old actress stars as menacing headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the movie adaptation of Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly's 'Matilda the Musical' - which is based on the classic children's novel by Roald Dahl - and revealed that during the shoot she fell over on set for "no good reason."
Nicolas Cage hopes to star in a musical
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical. The 58-year-old actor has enjoyed an eclectic movie career but is keen to take on a musical as it is an acting avenue that he is yet to explore, even though he is "not much of a singer". Nicolas told Empire magazine:...
Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume. The actress - whose on-screen character is...
Naomi Ackie reveals she nearly quit acting
Naomi Ackie nearly quit acting due to a lack of opportunities for black performers. The 30-year-old actress was named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow in 2017, but she subsequently considered walking away from the movie business. She shared: "People weren’t looking for black actresses in the way they...
