Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious
FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
Woman sues Montana state agency over rape, pregnancy at age 11
BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Idaho still not claimed
Someone bought a lottery ticket in Ada County on Nov. 15 that turned out to be a $1 million winner in the Mega Millions lottery, but no one has come forward to claim the prize. The Idaho Lottery announced Wednesday that the million-dollar winning ticket was sold at a retail location in Ada County. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61, and the MegaBall was 18. Jeff Anderson,...
Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border
A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
Minus 50 wind chill in forecast for much of East Idaho as storm exits region after causing road closures, numerous wrecks
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho earlier this week caused numerous wrecks on Interstate 15 on Wednesday and is expected to leave dangerously cold wind chill as it exits the region. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning calling for conditions that could feel like they're as cold as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in East Idaho. In addition, gusts of up to 55 mph could hit East Idaho on Wednesday night. ...
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
Wyoming Crypto
Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX. For decades, Wyoming has sought to escape the boom-and-bust cycles of its fossil-fuel-driven economy. Now, many see hope in a new industry to smooth out those ups and downs: crypto. The recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX hasn't dissuaded the state’s “fintech” cheerleaders. Crypto is here to stay, they say, and the state that gets out front with the tech is one that will win. With a suite of new laws and regulations, Wyoming as positioned itself as arguably the friendliest state for crypto companies. The result: crypto banks, exchanges and businesses that build crypto mining rigs are setting up in the least-populated state.
