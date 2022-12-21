Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
‘Constantly planning’: City utilities ready for bitter cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though the forecast is cold, work from the city is heating up. Lubbock city leaders said preparations are either underway or already in place to make sure the water is flowing and people are safe during an intense cold-snap forecasted throughout the state. That is expected to take place from Thursday to Friday.
KCBD
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
KCBD
Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
KCBD
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
KCBD
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
KCBD
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
KCBD
Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ cold weather preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
KCBD
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
KCBD
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
KCBD
Cloudy and cold today but warm temperatures ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains putting wind chill values in the negatives this morning. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until noon today. Todays highs will be...
KCBD
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
KCBD
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
KCBD
Kitchen safety to avoid a Christmas crisis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Christmas rush can cause devastating injuries, in the kitchen. Whether your family gathering will be large or small over the holidays, Dr. John Griswold, trauma surgeon and Texas Tech Physician, says two words could save a life or prevent a lifelong injury: slow down. Dr....
KCBD
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.
KCBD
Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest days of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shortest day of the year is here! The official start of the winter season, marked by the Winter solstice, begins Wednesday, December 21 at 3:47 pm for the Northern Hemisphere. We call today the shortest day of the year because it is the day with...
KCBD
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
KCBD
Thawing out for Christmas Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to begin the Holiday weekend, although still very cool for this time of year. Quiet conditions for us overnight. Clouds will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will remain light overnight turning to the southwest around 5-10 mph.
KCBD
Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
Comments / 0