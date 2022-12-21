ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

YAHOO!

Motorcycle duo flee police, eventually crash

Dec. 21—A multiple-agency police pursuit ended in a collision after a motorcycle driver and passenger fled from police through several cities Saturday night, officials say. According to Cleburne County Chief Deputy Patrick Nolen, a Cleburne County deputy was conducting traffic enforcement around the Alabama 281 and U.S. 78 area when he observed a motorcycle traveling at high speeds with no license plate.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL

