Motorcycle duo flee police, eventually crash
Dec. 21—A multiple-agency police pursuit ended in a collision after a motorcycle driver and passenger fled from police through several cities Saturday night, officials say. According to Cleburne County Chief Deputy Patrick Nolen, a Cleburne County deputy was conducting traffic enforcement around the Alabama 281 and U.S. 78 area when he observed a motorcycle traveling at high speeds with no license plate.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies found the bodies of...
Man shot, killed following argument at Atlanta gas station, police say
A man was shot and killed after an argument at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to Atlanta police. At around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police arrived at the BP Gas Station on Campbellton Road, finding a man who was shot. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
