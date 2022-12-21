Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ retires from boxing after transgender claims
A former heavyweight champion who boiled down to win the super-middleweight crown has retired from the sport after a suspension. Alejandra Jimenez, who won the WBC crown at 200 pounds plus in 2016 before dropping 32 pounds to do the same at 168, steps away amid transgender claims. Attempting to...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis tells Ryan Garcia: “Stop juicing!”
By Jake Tiernan: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia went at it tonight on social media following Tank’s earlier comments ripping apart the popular Golden Boy fighter, saying he suspected that he’s been “juicing” because of how big he’s gotten. Tank then warned...
Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it's 'everything of the year'
Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Dismisses Janibek: "This Guy Can't Carry My Bags To The Gym"
Seemingly since the beginning of time, Demetrius Andrade has begged elite fighters to face him in the ring. Nevertheless, despite calling out the likes of Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), and a long list of other stars, he’s failed to lure those big names into the squared circle.
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Wants to ‘Fight Some Bigger Names, People In The Top 15’ Next Year
NEW YORK – Jared Anderson’s destruction of Jerry Forrest might make it even harder to get ranked heavyweight contenders to fight the 23-year-old knockout artist. Anderson will just have to hope that his promoter, Bob Arum, can pay veteran heavyweights enough to entice them to take that risk in 2023. The Toledo, Ohio native also wants to fight in his hometown sometime next year.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza Hopes Win Over Barboza Puts Him Back in The Mix For Title Shot
Puerto Rico's Jose “Sniper” Pedraza wants a chance to challenge for one of the world belts at 140 pounds. To do so, he will first have to get past Arnold Barboza Jr when they meet in a 10-round crossroads showdown on February 3. Barboza (27-0, 10 KO) is...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
Boxing Scene
Eubank: The Fight That’s More Important For Me Personally is Golovkin
The image of a lean but gaunt Chris Eubank Jr was seen far and wide after he ‘made weight’ for his aborted fight with Conor Benn in October. The contest fell through after Benn tested positive twice for banned substances and the British Boxing Board of Control nixed the contest at the 11th hour.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba
An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
Boxing Scene
Warren: on Fury-Usyk: We've Got To Go on By March, We've Got To Move Quickly
Frank Warren, co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says a unification with Oleksandr Usyk has to happen in the first few months of 2023. The two sides are currently working out the details to finalize everything. “Both fighters absolutely want it. The managers and promoters all want it, so...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
