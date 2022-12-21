Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students' deaths
FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)
Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students
A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)
MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty
The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
New video and audio of Moscow murder victims hours before the murders
MOSCOW, ID — New audio and video has surfaced of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking down Main Street with a man in Moscow, Idaho. Kaylee’s father says police have confirmed that the man walking with the girls not a suspect. Their conversation was caught on camera. In the video, you can hear the pair referencing a man named “Adam.”...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
