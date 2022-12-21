A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman

