FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
63-year-old driver dies after van overturns several times, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the 63-year-old driver.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Downed power lines, trees close stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike
Downed power lines and several large trees have closed a stretch of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Richmond Raceway Friday morning.
Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Brothers killed in bus crash on the way back from debut performance in Richmond
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Main Street Virginia ABC liquor store shoplifting suspects
Richmond Police are searching for three people believed to have shoplifted from a local Virginia ABC store in early December.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police find body under tarp in Colonial Heights neighborhood
Colonial Heights Police said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive after a report by a citizen about possible human remains in the wood line.
Residents react to body found, death investigation in Colonial Heights
A member of the Colonial Heights community, Jones says the news of human remains found on the wood line in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive is scary -- and he's not alone.
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
6th District’s Judge Sharrett retires in Emporia after decades of service
The Southside Virginia legal community will soon lose one of its proudest members. Judge Allan Sharrett, who has held the position in the Sixth District for 18 years, will retire from his post as of New Year’s Day 2023. This will mark the end of a career in law spanning nearly a half-century.
500 Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg after Thursday crash
Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
Hybrid Rockfish in James Rivershed Shows Danger of Illegal Stocking
A strong fish led Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Alex McCrickard on quite a chase before it finally submitted to the net. At around 20 inches and four pounds, landing the fish should have been cause for a high-five, except that it shouldn’t have been in that lake at all.
Richmond officer resigned three days before sentencing for assault on Chesterfield deputy
The former Richmond police officer sentenced this week for assaulting another law enforcement officer will face no jail time, if he adheres to the conditions of the suspended sentences handed down by a Chesterfield General District Court judge.
Family of 21-year-old shot to death in Richmond offers $5,000 reward
The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
