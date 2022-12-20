ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

warrenrecord.com

Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area

Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

6th District’s Judge Sharrett retires in Emporia after decades of service

The Southside Virginia legal community will soon lose one of its proudest members. Judge Allan Sharrett, who has held the position in the Sixth District for 18 years, will retire from his post as of New Year’s Day 2023. This will mark the end of a career in law spanning nearly a half-century.
EMPORIA, VA
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC

