ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Schuylkill County employee under investigation retires

Dec. 22—POTTSVILLE — A county employee under investigation by the state attorney general's office for allegedly trying to have sexual contact with a minor has retired. At Wednesday's commissioners meeting, Human Resources Director Andrea L. Whelan informed the commissioners that the retirement was effective Dec. 2. No further details were provided.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy