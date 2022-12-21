Read full article on original website
State helping local police in probe of Schuylkill County employee on possible crimes against a minor
Dec. 21—Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake have asked the state attorney general's office to help investigate a county employee for possible crimes against a minor. The investigation was launched after a Luzerne County resident who exposes online sex predators provided information to police. Musa M....
Schuylkill County employee under investigation retires
Dec. 22—POTTSVILLE — A county employee under investigation by the state attorney general's office for allegedly trying to have sexual contact with a minor has retired. At Wednesday's commissioners meeting, Human Resources Director Andrea L. Whelan informed the commissioners that the retirement was effective Dec. 2. No further details were provided.
