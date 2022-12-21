Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Found Her Forever Home in NYC! Tour the Whimsical London-Inspired Property
From starring on Broadway stages to spending time with her family, New York City has always been one of Brooke Shields’ favorite places. The Suddenly Susan alum found the home of her dreams in the West Village. She and her husband, Chris Henchy, have created so many memories with their two daughters, Rowan and Grier, in the 20th-century abode.
Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup Free In Jeans For Casual Christmas Shopping In Malibu: Photos
Now’s the time for last-minute holiday shopping! Cindy Crawford kept it casual as she went to pick up a few things while in Malibu on Thursday, December 22. The model, 56, was seen out and about on her way to a shop with a makeup-free look. She looked prepared and knew exactly what she needed as she walked with a list in hand.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody
Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time...
Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower
Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays
Watch: See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra. As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season. Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including...
Rachael Ray Gives Viewers a Gorgeous Look at Her Festive Country Home 2 Years After Devastating Fire
In 2020, Rachael Ray and husband John Cusimano lost their gorgeous Adirondacks home in upstate New York to a devastating fire. The talk show host decided to give her viewers an update on how they rebuilt their home while sharing their festive Christmas decorations. Noting that it was the couple’s...
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing
Watch: Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue. Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Husband Peter Hermann and 3 Kids
Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU sometimes shares photos with her husband, actor Peter Hermann. This time, though, she is getting her entire family in on the action. On Tuesday, Hargitay, 58, posted photos on Instagram of her family visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She hosted the candlelight procession there at the famed location.
Olivia Munn Snuggles Up To John Mulaney In Cute Snap Weeks After Celebrating Son's First Birthday — See Photo!
Loved up! Olivia Munn snuggled up to her boyfriend, John Mulaney, in a cute new photo — weeks after the pair celebrated their son Malcolm's first birthday. On Tuesday, December 20, the 42-year-old actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself wearing glasses while using a blanket as the comedian, 40, sat beside her on the couch. The brunette beauty also shared a photo of her tot, writing, "My hapa baby." At the end of November, the pair, who began dating in 2021 — the same year he filed for divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, couldn't help but gush over...
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Arrive With Daughter Briar, 8, In Canada For Christmas
Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.
