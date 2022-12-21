ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Community Action busy this Christmas season

Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors. Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Ahresty donates socks to homeless shelter

Through the effort of Christmas Spirit Drive, Ahresty Wilmington Corporation and its associates were able to collect 919 pairs of socks in December to be donated as a Christmas gift to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through monetary donations,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WJBF.com

Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert

Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

A small act of kindness

WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili

MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in...
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm

The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

