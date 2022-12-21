Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
wnewsj.com
Community Action busy this Christmas season
Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors. Clinton County...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
WLWT 5
After nearly 5 months at Children's Hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn five months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
wnewsj.com
Ahresty donates socks to homeless shelter
Through the effort of Christmas Spirit Drive, Ahresty Wilmington Corporation and its associates were able to collect 919 pairs of socks in December to be donated as a Christmas gift to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through monetary donations,...
WJBF.com
Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
WLWT 5
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
Fox 19
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WLWT 5
Traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday. Two southbound lanes are blocked due to a crash near Hamilton Lebanon Road. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
