Humbug! Holiday hubbub is taking over Midtown and beyond
Bah, humbug! My less than jolly mood the past few weeks had nothing to do with the “tripledemic,” subway bums or “Jingle Bell Rock” in my ears 24/7. All it took was a stroll in Midtown to turn me frosty. The tourist hordes are back with a nerves-rattling elbows-in-your-face force — and they’re spreading faster than a virus, well beyond Gotham’s traditional holiday zones. To brave anywhere within a six-block radius of the Rockefeller Center tree right now is to invite trampling by yokels fresh off the farm, fake “Buddhist” monks hustling change and dope-peddling pre-teens. Instagrammers thrust their phones in strangers’ faces. Gobsmacked gawkers stand immobile....
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather.
Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers.
