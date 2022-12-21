On December 15 th 2022 at approximately 3:30 am while on routine patrol, a Westport Police officer observed a vehicle traveling east on Post Rd East run the red light at the intersection with Cedar Rd. The officer followed and observed the vehicle until it turned into a parking lot. The officer turned around and observed the suspect vehicle exit the parking lot and travel west on Post Rd East running the red light at Church St. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the operator refused to pull over. The officer continued behind the vehicle attempting to stop it, but when it became evident that the operator would not stop, the officer alerted other officers further west on Post Rd East. At this point the investigating officer discontinued trying to stop the vehicle. An officer positioned at Post Rd E and Wilton Rd successfully deployed stop sticks on the suspect vehicle and as the vehicle slowed, was able to determine that the vehicle was stolen out of Trumbull. The operator continued traveling westbound on Post Rd West at a slow speed as the tires deflated until, ultimately, both the operator and the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO