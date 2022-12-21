Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Related
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
News 12
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
A Norwalk photo #165
My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
westportjournal.com
Scarice: Candy-drug incident ‘terrifying sign of the times’
WESTPORT — A “terrifying sign of the times and a traumatic experience” unfolded last week, Supt, of Schools Thomas Scarice said in a cautiously worded statement Tuesday, referring to an incident in which several Westport students became ill apparently after consuming narcotics that resembled candy. The statement,...
Domestic violence victim who killed boyfriend denied clemency
Advocates with the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee petitioned Gov. Kathy Hochul to release the 34-year-old mother of two, but her clemency petition was passed over on Wednesday.
Service held in Norwalk to mark National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day takes place each year on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to honor those who died while homeless.
darientimes.com
How Hartford will spend $2 million grant to reduce gun violence
HARTFORD — The city on Tuesday night revealed more details about how it plans to spend the roughly $2 million awarded by the Department of Justice to combat gun violence. Local and state officials announced the grant earlier this year, but the city council's authorization for the city to accept the money is still required. Tuesday, the three voting members of the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee voted to recommend the grant's acceptance to the city council. The full council will have the final say at its next meeting in January.
NHPR
Bridgeport's new police chief wants officers to show empathy and sympathy
Roderick Porter was sworn in as Bridgeport’s new police chief at the beginning of December. Chief Porter, who first joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 1993 and served for nearly three decades, came out of retirement for the job. He takes over at a challenging time in policing as...
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
Support Pours In For Teen Daughter Of Fairfield County Firefighter After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family.She is a resident of th…
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Multiple Charges
On December 15 th 2022 at approximately 3:30 am while on routine patrol, a Westport Police officer observed a vehicle traveling east on Post Rd East run the red light at the intersection with Cedar Rd. The officer followed and observed the vehicle until it turned into a parking lot. The officer turned around and observed the suspect vehicle exit the parking lot and travel west on Post Rd East running the red light at Church St. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the operator refused to pull over. The officer continued behind the vehicle attempting to stop it, but when it became evident that the operator would not stop, the officer alerted other officers further west on Post Rd East. At this point the investigating officer discontinued trying to stop the vehicle. An officer positioned at Post Rd E and Wilton Rd successfully deployed stop sticks on the suspect vehicle and as the vehicle slowed, was able to determine that the vehicle was stolen out of Trumbull. The operator continued traveling westbound on Post Rd West at a slow speed as the tires deflated until, ultimately, both the operator and the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
NBC Connecticut
Yale Director of Operations Placed on Leave After Indictment in New York Fraud Case
Former New York University Director of Finance and Administration Cindy Tappe is accused of orchestrating a $3.5 million fraud over the span of several years and is facing charges. Yale University officials said Tappe, who was most recently the director of operations there, has been placed on leave following her...
With steep enrollment drop, Western Connecticut State University is ‘in crisis,’ consultant says
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Western Connecticut State University faces a dire future, with a steep enrollment decline and sharply higher operating costs than similar schools, a consultant has concluded. “The institution is still somewhat in a state of shock over the late “discovery” of the true extent of the financial challenges the University faces,” […]
Westport Students Become Ill After Eating TCH-Gummies On School Bus, Police Say
Several elementary school students became ill last week after allegedly eating THC gummies on a school bus in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport. Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods said that there is an active investigation and he could not comment on what took place. The student...
Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc
An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
manestreetmirror.com
The Post Cracks Down
The Connecticut Post Mall has been a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike for decades. Boasting a movie theater, a food court, play place, and countless stores, it’s nearly impossible to be bored. Recently, new regulations have been put in place, preventing many teenagers from enjoying the space as they please.
zip06.com
Shots Fired at Guilford Home
On Dec. 22, the Guilford Police Department responded to Fernwood Drive for the report of a house being struck by gunfire overnight. The preliminary investigation revealed that the exterior of the residence was struck by several rounds at approximately 11 p.m. At press time, police believe that this was an isolated incident.
Comments / 0