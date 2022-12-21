ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
MADISON, CT
News 12

Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport

Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #165

My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Scarice: Candy-drug incident ‘terrifying sign of the times’

WESTPORT — A “terrifying sign of the times and a traumatic experience” unfolded last week, Supt, of Schools Thomas Scarice said in a cautiously worded statement Tuesday, referring to an incident in which several Westport students became ill apparently after consuming narcotics that resembled candy. The statement,...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

How Hartford will spend $2 million grant to reduce gun violence

HARTFORD — The city on Tuesday night revealed more details about how it plans to spend the roughly $2 million awarded by the Department of Justice to combat gun violence. Local and state officials announced the grant earlier this year, but the city council's authorization for the city to accept the money is still required. Tuesday, the three voting members of the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee voted to recommend the grant's acceptance to the city council. The full council will have the final say at its next meeting in January.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Multiple Charges

On December 15 th 2022 at approximately 3:30 am while on routine patrol, a Westport Police officer observed a vehicle traveling east on Post Rd East run the red light at the intersection with Cedar Rd. The officer followed and observed the vehicle until it turned into a parking lot. The officer turned around and observed the suspect vehicle exit the parking lot and travel west on Post Rd East running the red light at Church St. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the operator refused to pull over. The officer continued behind the vehicle attempting to stop it, but when it became evident that the operator would not stop, the officer alerted other officers further west on Post Rd East. At this point the investigating officer discontinued trying to stop the vehicle. An officer positioned at Post Rd E and Wilton Rd successfully deployed stop sticks on the suspect vehicle and as the vehicle slowed, was able to determine that the vehicle was stolen out of Trumbull. The operator continued traveling westbound on Post Rd West at a slow speed as the tires deflated until, ultimately, both the operator and the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

With steep enrollment drop, Western Connecticut State University is ‘in crisis,’ consultant says

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Western Connecticut State University faces a dire future, with a steep enrollment decline and sharply higher operating costs than similar schools, a consultant has concluded.   “The institution is still somewhat in a state of shock over the late “discovery” of the true extent of the financial challenges the University faces,” […]
DANBURY, CT
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc

An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
manestreetmirror.com

The Post Cracks Down

The Connecticut Post Mall has been a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike for decades. Boasting a movie theater, a food court, play place, and countless stores, it’s nearly impossible to be bored. Recently, new regulations have been put in place, preventing many teenagers from enjoying the space as they please.
zip06.com

Shots Fired at Guilford Home

On Dec. 22, the Guilford Police Department responded to Fernwood Drive for the report of a house being struck by gunfire overnight. The preliminary investigation revealed that the exterior of the residence was struck by several rounds at approximately 11 p.m. At press time, police believe that this was an isolated incident.
GUILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy