PennLive.com
Greenwood boys basketball remains undefeated after 1st league game; Myers and Sherman lead
After two more games this week, the Wildcats are still riding the wave. Starting its week with a game against Saint Joseph’s, Greenwood took down the Wolves 68-48. Tyler Sherman and Kyle Corkle combined for eight points in the first quarter, which helped the Wildcats to their early 10-8 lead.
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
Palmyra drops non-conference girls basketball match-up to Cedar Crest 45-33
Palmyra fell behind early and could not claw back as the Cougars dropped a 45-33 decision to L-L opponent Cedar Crest Thursday. The Falcons racked up a 28-11 lead by the intermission. Maddie Henry finished the contest with 11 points to pace the Cougars, while teammates Keely Bower, Kaylee Brown,...
Interest is booming in Cumberland Valley’s first-year girls wrestling program
Cumberland Valley’s first-year girls wrestling program is hitting the fast-forward button on its growth and development. In less than a calendar year, the Eagles have seen their roster grow by roughly 400 percent and gotten the full scope of support from the Cumberland Valley School District. Cumberland Valley was...
Owen Schlager’s 19 points, Mike Bednostin’s dominance in the post carry Trinity past Steel-High
CAMP HILL— Owen Schlager competes with a level of confidence on the hardwood that you don’t see from too many high school basketball players. The 6-foot-2 guard advances the ball up-court fast in transition, and if he sees a defender guarding him lackadaisically as he’s nearing three-point range, well, you all know the saying...
Red Land wrestlers deck Northern in Keystone Division dual meet
The Red Land wrestling team defeated Northern, 46-30, Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet. 189: Cole Bartram (NYH) over Caden Gibson (RLH) (Fall 1:19) 215: Bryce Phillips (RLH) over Kooper Cunningham (NYH) (Fall 1:26) 285: Ethan Eisner (RLH) over Blaise Webb (NYH) (Fall 1:17) 107: Piercen Hoffman (RLH) over (NYH) (For.) 114: Sam Culp (RLH) over (NYH) (For.) 121: Garrett Anderson (RLH) over Hayden Burgard (NYH) (Fall 1:34) 127: Kyle Wonders (RLH) over Dylan Horner (NYH) (Fall 1:48) 133: Rocco Fratelli (NYH) over Edward Amaro (RLH) (Fall 2:15) 139: Kyle Haverstick (NYH) over Justice Morgret (RLH) (Fall 1:35) 145: Joel McClintock (NYH) over Brandon Calle (RLH) (Fall 1:30) 152: Nieco Fratelli (NYH) over Evan Brennan (RLH) (Fall 5:05) 160: Connor Stank (RLH) over Trajan Tyree (NYH) (Fall 1:01) 172: Josh Patrick (RLH) over Harley Dolly (NYH) (MD 14-5).
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense
Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
Gracen Nutt sparks Mechanicsburg girls basketball in 33-23 victory against divisional foe Red Land
Mechanicsburg jumped out to an early lead and didn’t falter as the Wildcats picked up a 33-23 win over Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone action Thursday. The Wildcats led 21-11 at halftime and extended the lead with a 10-2 third-quarter run. Gracen Nutt’s 12-point performance paced the Wildcats offensively....
