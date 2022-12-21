ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Land wrestlers deck Northern in Keystone Division dual meet

The Red Land wrestling team defeated Northern, 46-30, Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet. 189: Cole Bartram (NYH) over Caden Gibson (RLH) (Fall 1:19) 215: Bryce Phillips (RLH) over Kooper Cunningham (NYH) (Fall 1:26) 285: Ethan Eisner (RLH) over Blaise Webb (NYH) (Fall 1:17) 107: Piercen Hoffman (RLH) over (NYH) (For.) 114: Sam Culp (RLH) over (NYH) (For.) 121: Garrett Anderson (RLH) over Hayden Burgard (NYH) (Fall 1:34) 127: Kyle Wonders (RLH) over Dylan Horner (NYH) (Fall 1:48) 133: Rocco Fratelli (NYH) over Edward Amaro (RLH) (Fall 2:15) 139: Kyle Haverstick (NYH) over Justice Morgret (RLH) (Fall 1:35) 145: Joel McClintock (NYH) over Brandon Calle (RLH) (Fall 1:30) 152: Nieco Fratelli (NYH) over Evan Brennan (RLH) (Fall 5:05) 160: Connor Stank (RLH) over Trajan Tyree (NYH) (Fall 1:01) 172: Josh Patrick (RLH) over Harley Dolly (NYH) (MD 14-5).
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense

Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
