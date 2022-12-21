Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories
The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
Bossier City, December 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bossier City. The Sterlington High School soccer team will have a game with Airline High School on December 22, 2022, 13:00:00. The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Benton High School on December 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline cruise to victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings cruised to home victories Wednesday. Parkway defeated Gibsland-Coleman 63-26, and Airline downed Many 58-22. At Parkway, the Lady Panthers made five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 28-9 lead. Makenna Miles hit two of the 3s. Mikaylah Williams, Chloe...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories
The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
theadvocate.com
A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns
SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly signs with LSU & Cam Hill signs with Louisiana Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s three straight state championship appearances were anchored by Trey Holly on offense and Cam Hill on defense. Louisiana’s all-time leading rusher certainly caught the attention of LSU’s coaching staff as well as colleges all over the nation. Holly ultimately chose to be a Tiger and will head to Baton Rouge in January for early enrollment. For Cam Hill, the 6′3 defensive back is staying very close to home and will join Louisiana Tech’s defensive roster. Hill finished with over 90 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior year.
KNOE TV8
Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Arctic Blast & Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed the Arctic Blast and the Independence Bowl.
KTBS
Independence Bowl Passport invites visitors to explore Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season in full-swing, excitement fills the air in Shreveport ahead of the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) and the Houston Cougars of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The two teams will square off in the 46th Radiance...
ULM defensive line coach Ricky Logo departs for same position at UNLV
ULM football has a vacancy that needs to be filled on their coaching staff. First announced on Twitter, defensive line coach Ricky Logo leaves the Warhawks for a similar position with UNLV. Logo made previous stops at Colorado State and Washington State.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
q973radio.com
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting […]
ktalnews.com
1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex
Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. 1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex. Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thursday, December...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
ktalnews.com
Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
KTBS
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
