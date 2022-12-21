ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories

The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline cruise to victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings cruised to home victories Wednesday. Parkway defeated Gibsland-Coleman 63-26, and Airline downed Many 58-22. At Parkway, the Lady Panthers made five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 28-9 lead. Makenna Miles hit two of the 3s. Mikaylah Williams, Chloe...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns

SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Trey Holly signs with LSU & Cam Hill signs with Louisiana Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s three straight state championship appearances were anchored by Trey Holly on offense and Cam Hill on defense. Louisiana’s all-time leading rusher certainly caught the attention of LSU’s coaching staff as well as colleges all over the nation. Holly ultimately chose to be a Tiger and will head to Baton Rouge in January for early enrollment. For Cam Hill, the 6′3 defensive back is staying very close to home and will join Louisiana Tech’s defensive roster. Hill finished with over 90 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Independence Bowl Passport invites visitors to explore Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season in full-swing, excitement fills the air in Shreveport ahead of the matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) and the Houston Cougars of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The two teams will square off in the 46th Radiance...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. 1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex. Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thursday, December...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's

SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
SHREVEPORT, LA

