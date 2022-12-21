Read full article on original website
Lilacs
3d ago
Why don't they publish the negative items stuffed in the bill like no monies for border protection of OUR country, but monies for border protection for foreign countries? Frickin Democrats always..spend, spend, spend but NOT for AMERICANS!
Reply(11)
51
diane vaughan
3d ago
So this is supposed to help the senior citizens huh? Does it pay for their medical needs, their food, housing, and transportation needs? Nope!
Reply(5)
36
james Allen
3d ago
Be sure to screw over Veterans but then come back later begging for votes and making false promises of help. Veterans and families, do you realize how big a voting block we are? If we'd quit fighting amongst ourselves we could easily vote Politicians out of office every election forcing accountability.
Reply(4)
19
Related
What does the $1.7 trillion spending package mean for your wallet?
Although the $1.7 trillion price tag on the government spending package passed by the Senate (68-29) Thursday may seem massive, there’s more to the story when it comes to this legislation, according to supporters.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming soon from the state
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Stimulus checks 2023: Chances of receiving federal assistance next year
In April 2020, the government began distributing stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 to eligible tax-paying people. The second wave of checks worth up to $600 was then distributed between December 2020 and January 2021. Although the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, its effects and the subsequent surge in...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow for millions
On Wednesday, many Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive this month's retirement payment worth up to $4,194 from the Social Security Administration. The monthly retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are paid to recipients in waves of three, beginning on the second Wednesday of a month. The payments being issued on Dec. 21, the third Wednesday of December 2022, will mark the second payment from the SSA this month and are intended for Social Security recipients born on the 11th through 20th of a month, according to the SSA's calendar.
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 10 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
One-time $400 relief check going out to Americans now – see who will get the money from $10million pot before Christmas
CASH worth $400 has gone out to thousands of Americans ahead of the holidays. During the week of November 13, the New Mexico Human Services Department (NMHSD) said the payments would arrive to low-income households. It is available under a $10million pot thanks to the state legislature’s allocation. “We...
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
You might not realize it, but seniors are getting shortchanged in two specific ways by Social Security.
SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Big welfare handouts mean folks who stay home are living high on the hog off your tax dollars
Professor Casey Mulligan of the University of Chicago and I found that unemployment benefits can reach unexpected high levels in many states.
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
Comments / 48