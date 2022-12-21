ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 48

Lilacs
3d ago

Why don't they publish the negative items stuffed in the bill like no monies for border protection of OUR country, but monies for border protection for foreign countries? Frickin Democrats always..spend, spend, spend but NOT for AMERICANS!

Reply(11)
51
diane vaughan
3d ago

So this is supposed to help the senior citizens huh? Does it pay for their medical needs, their food, housing, and transportation needs? Nope!

Reply(5)
36
james Allen
3d ago

Be sure to screw over Veterans but then come back later begging for votes and making false promises of help. Veterans and families, do you realize how big a voting block we are? If we'd quit fighting amongst ourselves we could easily vote Politicians out of office every election forcing accountability.

Reply(4)
19
