Netflix to put a stop to password sharing
KSNF/KODE — Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set […]
Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets
KSNF/KODE — If you have a pet, you’re likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a “not-so-merry” one for animals. A recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. pet owners found that a large number of Americans not only give their pets Christmas presents, but additionally […]
Twitter restores suicide-prevention hotline feature after outcry
Twitter has restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from users and consumer safety groups. The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, placed a banner at the top of search results for certain topics, listing contacts for...
Twitter restores #ThereIsHelp suicide prevention feature following pressure from campaign groups, report says
The feature, which promoted credible information on a range of sensitive topics, disappeared this week, Reuters reported, but has now returned.
