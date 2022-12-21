My initial impression is that two demographic groups will be the primary beneficiaries from the changes. The biggest beneficiaries are high-income earners who are currently in their late 50s. They’ll get the opportunity to make larger catch-up contributions to their workplace retirement accounts and will have three extra years to strategically reduce their traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and 401(k) balances before required minimum distributions (RMDs) start. Younger adults will have a new opportunity to build up emergency savings, get help paying down their student debt and potentially receive a matching retirement savings contribution from the government.

