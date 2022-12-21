Read full article on original website
Related
Major 401(k) changes will see government give some workers $1,000, among other benefits
Congress is expected to pass a bill aimed at making major changes to retirement accounts, including imposing automatic enrollments at up to 10 percent of pay. The Retirement Security and Savings Act, which had its final draft published on Tuesday, will see the government give some workers with low to moderate income $1,000 annually to their retirement accounts starting in 2027.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Omnibus bill means retirement benefit changes could be coming employers, employees
The proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Monday by federal lawmakers includes a slew of retirement provisions for employers and employees under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act 2.0, also known as Secure 2.0. “Many retirement plan rules that only affect employers and administrators are being...
Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
Six months from now, we will be in a recession and unemployment will be rising.
Californians are leaving says the Census
(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
AOL Corp
Retirees can safely withdraw more in 2023 and not run out of money, report finds
Traditional guidance says not to spend more than 4% of your retirement savings in the first year to protect yourself from running out of money in your golden years. A new recommendation puts that figure at 3.8% with a 30-year time horizon, according to researchers at Morningstar Inc., a half-point higher than the 3.3% withdrawal they recommended in 2022 due to expectations for lower future investment returns.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Big senior living stories of 2022
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on staffing and other areas of senior living continued to be felt in 2022, with many operators reporting that they expect the ramifications to continue well into 2023 or longer. But the industry saw glimmers of hope in 2022, too, with combined independent living and assisted living occupancy more than halfway down the road to recovery, increasing to 82.8% in October from a pandemic record low of 77.9% in June 2021, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.
aaii.com
Changes to Retirement Savings Included in the Omnibus Bill
My initial impression is that two demographic groups will be the primary beneficiaries from the changes. The biggest beneficiaries are high-income earners who are currently in their late 50s. They’ll get the opportunity to make larger catch-up contributions to their workplace retirement accounts and will have three extra years to strategically reduce their traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and 401(k) balances before required minimum distributions (RMDs) start. Younger adults will have a new opportunity to build up emergency savings, get help paying down their student debt and potentially receive a matching retirement savings contribution from the government.
ems1.com
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposed ‘joint employer’ rule could be finalized in August
The National Labor Relations Board’s proposed “joint employer” rule, barring unforeseen circumstances, should be finalized in August, the board stated Wednesday in an updated filing with the District Court for the District of Columbia. The filing came in the case of the Service Employees International Union v....
Housing Market Supply Is Keeping Prices From Crashing
The low housing inventory is actually keeping prices in some areas "more stable than you would think just because there's a scarcity," one expert told Newsweek.
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
The Medicines Patent Pool was created to promote public health, facilitating generic licensing for patented drugs that treat diseases predominantly affecting low- and middle-income countries.
Biden’s gifting specialty bailouts with no reforms included
It should be axiomatic that no taxpayer bailout should ever be made without structural reform to the failed program being assisted.
Massive Year-End Budget Bill Includes Bipartisan SECURE 2.0 Retirement Savings Package
Big changes could come to retirement savings rules and tax breaks if a bipartisan package in a $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill passes Congress this week.
'A Failed and Broken System.' Tech Layoffs Set the Clock Ticking for Foreign Workers
U.S. tech companies rely heavily on foreign workers, primarily from India and China.
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Progressives call out "giveaway to the rich" tucked inside $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive advocacy groups and economic analysts on Tuesday denounced retirement savings-related tax changes embedded in Congress' end-of-year $1.7 trillion spending package, characterizing the pending reforms taken directly from the SECURE 2.0 Act as a "giveaway to the rich."
Savings Account Rates Today: December 21, 2022—Rates Vary
Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. You can now earn 4.00% or higher on your savings. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.
4 Tips for Enjoying a Financially Peaceful Retirement
For many employees, retirement represents a future of relaxation, travel and time with family. It's a reward after decades of hard work. Unfortunately, if you haven't built up a solid nest egg,...
Comments / 0