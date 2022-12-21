ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-ranked Jefferson muscles past #2 Lincoln

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

**Video says the game was tied at half, Jefferson led 34-28 at halftime**

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers looked the part on Tuesday as they muscled past #2 Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 71-57.

The Cavs trailed Lincoln 34-28 at halftime, but that changed in the third quarter.

Jefferson posted 22 points in the third, outscoring the Patriots by nine to open up a 56-41 lead after three quarters.

The Jefferson lead grew to 20 at 61-41, but Lincoln would close out the game strong to close the gap back down to 14.

Jefferson is now 2-0, following the 71-57 win.

The Cavaliers had three players score in double figures, including Kaden Year who posted a game high 27 points. Taylen Ashley added 18, while Griffin Wilde scored 17 points.

JT Rock led the way for the Patriots. He tallied 24 points and seven rebounds. Tate Schafer connected on four three pointers, leading to his 14 poitns.

