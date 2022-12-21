ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Smet, SD

‘Tough shoes to fill’: De Smet boys look to build on state titles

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — The De Smet boys basketball team has won back-to-back class ‘B’ state championships. This year, the Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start, despite only returning two seniors.

De Smet cruised past Lower Brule, 49-26 in last year’s state championship, capping off a 25-1 season for the Bulldogs. But as De Smet prepares for this season, they’ll be without three starters, including last year’s KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year, Kalen Garry.

“They were a really big role on last year’s team, obviously. They’ll be missed. I love those guys, but I took really great leadership from them on how they led the team, to be so successful,” De Smet center Damon Wilkinson said.

“It’s going to be tough shoes to fill, but our younger guys coming in this year have been playing against those guys for three years now,” head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said. “I think that’s taught them a lot. Their JV schedule was pretty tough last year and they didn’t lose very many games over the past few seasons and those guys got some good varsity minutes.”

The absence is noticeable in practice, as the leadership is missing from last year’s five seniors.

“We had those guys that led everything and made sure the effort was getting done. That’s where we’re finding that now, the seniors this year are finding their role of being a little more vocal and taking that on,” Gruenhagen said.

De Smet returns two starters, including 6’10 center, Damon Wilkinson, who has established himself as one of the top bigs in the state.

“He’ll have to be more of a leader this year and he played so well down the stretch last year and in the state tournament,” Gruenhagen said. “He’s going to have to pick that up and they’re going to pay more attention to him now that we’ve lost our leading scorer, but Damon wasn’t far behind.”

The defense should look the same, but the biggest change will be on offense as the Bulldogs work through their big man.

“Now we’re going to be more post oriented. We just graduated a lot of our offense, so I think that’s where the question marks are. I’m confident that our guys can come out and play defense and rebound. We’ve got a lot of long guys, so we’ll try to come out and play that intense man-to-man,” Gruenhagen said.

The Bulldogs opened the season with wins over Deubrook Area and Dell Rapids St. Mary. They’ll return to the floor on New Year’s Eve when they meet Sioux Valley.

KELOLAND

USD women win 2nd straight, 101-57 vs Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota improved to 2-0 in Summit League play with an emphatic 101-57 win against Oral Roberts Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Five Coyotes scored in double figures, but South Dakota got contributions on both sides of the court from everyone. Grace Larkins had 17 points despite logging just […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Behind 19-0 start, SDSU women coast past Kansas City

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-0 lead over Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and cruised to an 86-54 win at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-0 Summit) shot 8-for-11 in the opening five minutes to take the 19-point lead and never looked back. State ended the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Washington, Tea Area girls win on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams earned wins on Tuesday night, but it was Washington and Tea Area who earned wins over ‘AA’ teams on Tuesday evening. #3 WASHINGTON 62, HURON 31 Washington picked up a 62-31 win over Huron. The Warriors were led by Brooklyn Harpe who scored 13 points. Claire Woods added […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Oral Roberts men power past SDSU

TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts completed a higher shooting percentage by more than 20% over South Dakota State propelling the Golden Eagles to a 79-40 victory against the Jackrabbits on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Mabee Center to begin Summit League play.  SDSU had one lead in the contest and it was after its first field […]
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND

SDSU women outlast Oral Roberts in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team outscored Oral Roberts by ten points in the second half, to claim the 83-80 win at Frost Arena on Monday night. The Jackrabbits trailed 37-30 at halftime. That’s when the SDSU offense began to roll. Eight Jacks scored in the third quarter, including Myah Selland who […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

‘We were on’: Jacks control Bobcats in semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team saw last year’s season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to Montana State in Bozeman. Fast forward a year and the tables were reversed as the Jackrabbits got their chance to end the Bobcats’ season in Brookings. “That’s a good football team that we beat. […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: #1 SDSU vs. #4 Montana State in Semifinals

Scoreboard The scoreboard will update throughout the game 6:10 p.m. SDSU defeats Montana State 39-18 and advances to the FCS Championship. 5:43 p.m. – Montana State takes a long drive, but punches it in with a touchdown run by Tommy Mellott. He was slow to get up again. That’s twice in a matter of three […]
BOZEMAN, MT
KELOLAND

Will it be a Dakota Marker rematch in the National Championship

Click the video player above to see an in depth preview of SDSU vs. Montana State SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU football team is headed back to the FCS National Championship, following a narrow 35-32 win over Incarnate Word on Friday. That now sets up the potential for a Dakota Marker rematch in […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

#1 South Carolina pulls away late to defeat SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Winner to Frisco: SDSU meets Montana State in the semis

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team reached the National Championship in the Spring of 2021, following a semifinal win over Delaware. Last year, the Jacks fell in the semis to Montana State and this year, the FCS Semifinals return to Brookings, as the Jackrabbits meet a familiar opponent. SDSU earned a 42-21 win […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and No. 1 South Carolina meet in Sioux Falls Thursday night in the second all-time meeting between the programs. This is the first time in SDSU’s Division I era the team has played the No. 1 team in the country. Previously, SDSU’s highest rated opponent was No. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men win second straight 85-56 over Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Five double-digit scorers and two career-high scoring efforts highlighted South Dakota State’s 85-56 victory over Mount Marty on Monday, Dec. 12, in a non-conference men’s basketball matchup at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (5-7) held the Lancers to back-to-back halves of 28 points while keeping Mount Marty under 36% from the field […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women dominate against UT Martin, 75-36

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks. Madysen Vlastuin matched her career-high with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Mark and Ryan Gronowski – A Golden Journey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – “If Ryan gets selected for this, for the USA games, it’s his sister and brothers turn to do something for him, for him to be on the big stage,” Deb Gronowski said. Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Mark Gronowski was on the go from the start. “I […]
BROOKINGS, SD
