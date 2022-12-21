OREGON — Dec. 21 at approximately 12:51 a.m. deputies responded to an address in the 4,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 in reference to a domestic disturbance. After further investigation William Upton, 50, of Byron, was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Also arrested was Amber Dodson, 29, of Stillman Valley, for domestic battery. Both Upton and Dodson were transported to the Ogle County Jail where they were held pending an appearance before a judge.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO