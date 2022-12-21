ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
Amboy News

Three arrested after shooting in Nelson

NELSON — On Oct. 16, at approximately 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson for a report of an individual that had been shot in the throat. While responding to the area, information was received that the scene of the shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of South Butler Street.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison woman sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison. Juana Armenta Mora, 28, was arrested on April 4 after Department of Justice officials said she sold a kilogram of meth to a confidential informant. She reportedly admitted to selling drugs during post-arrest interviews. Mora told investigators that two people...
WIFR

At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident. Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway. More than 9 cars slammed into...
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 21, 2022

OREGON — Dec. 21 at approximately 12:51 a.m. deputies responded to an address in the 4,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 in reference to a domestic disturbance. After further investigation William Upton, 50, of Byron, was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Also arrested was Amber Dodson, 29, of Stillman Valley, for domestic battery. Both Upton and Dodson were transported to the Ogle County Jail where they were held pending an appearance before a judge.
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
